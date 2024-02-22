Restaurant Week is here, with 11 Petaluma places participating

Sonoma County Restaurant Week is a time-honored tradition whereby restaurants around the county offer special prix fixe menus at great prices. The idea is to give these keystone local businesses a boost amid the post-Valentine’s Day doldrums – and those who’ve seen it in action say it works.

As one local who used to work in the now-closed De Schmire Restaurant on Bodega Avenue told us, “De Schmire would use (Restaurant Week) as an extended V-Day dinner. We killed it. ... It was a great rebound after a typically slow February.”

Now in its 15th year, Restaurant Week 2024 arrived on Monday, Feb. 19 and continues until Sunday, Feb. 25, with dozens of restaurants participating around the county.

“There are no tickets or passes required,” explains the website, socorestaurantweek.org. “Food lovers can simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they would like during Sonoma County Restaurant Week. Each restaurant will have at least one prix fixe menu to choose from.”

The website is searchable and lists 11 participating restaurants in Petaluma: Acre Pizza, Angela’s Organic Ice Cream, Avid Coffee, Cafe Bellini, Costeaux Petaluma, Luma Bar & Eatery, Seared, Stockhome, Stonework Pizza & Tap, Street Social and Tea Room Cafe.

Reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekend nights.