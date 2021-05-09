Subscribe

‘Ride of Silence’ to remember bicyclists killed on Sonoma County roads

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
May 9, 2021, 11:50AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Cyclists killed on Sonoma County roads, 2018-2020

Lusiano Garcia, 35 was killed July 5, 2018 in a hit-and-run on Stony Point Road at Millbrae in Santa Rosa. He was on his way to visit his children, who were staying with their grandmother after the recent death of their mother.

Sidney Falbo, 20, was struck and killed by a dump truck on her way to a SRJC class on Oct. 30, 2018 on Stony Point Road crossing Highway 12.

On July 22, 2019, Joseph Converse, 39 was struck by two cars on Petaluma Hill Road south of Yolanda.

Gary Begley, 61, and homeless at the time, died a few days after a hit-and-run Aug. 15, 2019 on Westside Road in Healdsburg. His driver has not been found.

Valerio Estrada, 89 was riding his tricycle near the In-and-Out Burger on Lakeville Highway when he was killed by a milk truck on Oct. 23, 2019.

Genaro Viramontes Tavares, 79, was struck by a truck at the corner of Todd Road and South Moorland on Nov. 5, 2019.

David Davison, 79 was killed on Highway 12 in Agua Caliente on Nov. 6, 2019.

Bryan Cacy, 39, was riding to work on Corona Road May 26, 2020 when he was struck by a drunk driver on the Highway 101 overpass.

Scientist and tech innovator Adrian Albert, 35, was killed June 5, 2020 on Highway 12 near Madrone. He was 35. His driver was sentenced to three years in prison.

Nine cyclists were killed on Sonoma County streets and roads from 2018 to 2020, according to the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

Among them was Adrian Albert, a 35-year-old scientist and tech innovator from Romania who died on June 5, 2020, on Highway 12 near the BR Cohn winery.

On Wednesday, May 19, the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition will join cyclists around the world in a silent ride to remember cyclists who have been killed or injured cycling on public roadways. The scene of Albert’s death will be one of three county locations recognized on that day by the international Ride of Silence movement; the others will be in Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

The county’s Ride of Silence is part of an international movement to recognize bicycling fatalities. It was first held in Dallas, Texas, in 2003. Today, Rides of Silence are held in 47 states and 17 countries, at over close to 500 locations, according to event organizers.

The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets and remain silent during the ride. There are no registration fees. The ride is held during National Bike Month in May, and aims to raise awareness that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways and rely on drivers to give them safe passage.

The local rides will begin at 7 p.m. and start from:

– Sonoma, 207 Nino Marco Square in Fetters Hot Springs

– Petaluma, Walnut Park

– Santa Rosa, Joe Rodota Trail at Stony Point Road

All riders are expected to wear helmets and face coverings, follow the rules of the road, and remain silent during the slow, memorial ride. Each ride will pass by two of the Ride of Silence locations, which will be marked with white “ghost bikes” to commemorate the sites where cyclists were killed.

For more information, contact the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition at 545-0153 or bikesonoma.org/ride_of_silence.

Cyclists killed on Sonoma County roads, 2018-2020

Lusiano Garcia, 35 was killed July 5, 2018 in a hit-and-run on Stony Point Road at Millbrae in Santa Rosa. He was on his way to visit his children, who were staying with their grandmother after the recent death of their mother.

Sidney Falbo, 20, was struck and killed by a dump truck on her way to a SRJC class on Oct. 30, 2018 on Stony Point Road crossing Highway 12.

On July 22, 2019, Joseph Converse, 39 was struck by two cars on Petaluma Hill Road south of Yolanda.

Gary Begley, 61, and homeless at the time, died a few days after a hit-and-run Aug. 15, 2019 on Westside Road in Healdsburg. His driver has not been found.

Valerio Estrada, 89 was riding his tricycle near the In-and-Out Burger on Lakeville Highway when he was killed by a milk truck on Oct. 23, 2019.

Genaro Viramontes Tavares, 79, was struck by a truck at the corner of Todd Road and South Moorland on Nov. 5, 2019.

David Davison, 79 was killed on Highway 12 in Agua Caliente on Nov. 6, 2019.

Bryan Cacy, 39, was riding to work on Corona Road May 26, 2020 when he was struck by a drunk driver on the Highway 101 overpass.

Scientist and tech innovator Adrian Albert, 35, was killed June 5, 2020 on Highway 12 near Madrone. He was 35. His driver was sentenced to three years in prison.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette