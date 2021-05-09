Lusiano Garcia, 35 was killed July 5, 2018 in a hit-and-run on Stony Point Road at Millbrae in Santa Rosa. He was on his way to visit his children, who were staying with their grandmother after the recent death of their mother.

Sidney Falbo, 20, was struck and killed by a dump truck on her way to a SRJC class on Oct. 30, 2018 on Stony Point Road crossing Highway 12.

On July 22, 2019, Joseph Converse, 39 was struck by two cars on Petaluma Hill Road south of Yolanda.

Gary Begley, 61, and homeless at the time, died a few days after a hit-and-run Aug. 15, 2019 on Westside Road in Healdsburg. His driver has not been found.

Valerio Estrada, 89 was riding his tricycle near the In-and-Out Burger on Lakeville Highway when he was killed by a milk truck on Oct. 23, 2019.

Genaro Viramontes Tavares, 79, was struck by a truck at the corner of Todd Road and South Moorland on Nov. 5, 2019.

David Davison, 79 was killed on Highway 12 in Agua Caliente on Nov. 6, 2019.

Bryan Cacy, 39, was riding to work on Corona Road May 26, 2020 when he was struck by a drunk driver on the Highway 101 overpass.

Scientist and tech innovator Adrian Albert, 35, was killed June 5, 2020 on Highway 12 near Madrone. He was 35. His driver was sentenced to three years in prison.