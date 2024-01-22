Risk of minor flooding in North Bay extends through Monday as rain subsides

As the strongest round of a three-day winter rainstorm exited Monday, forecasters urged North Bay residents to remain vigilant about the potential for flooding in some low-lying areas and other hazards unleashed by several inches of rain since Friday.

The storm flooded some roadways and toppled trees over night Sunday, forcing a school district along the lower Russian River to close Monday. A home in nearby Monte Rio sustained major damage early Monday when a tree came crashing down onto the property. No one was injured at the home.

Many areas of the region received 2 to 3.5 inches of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock.

Runoff continues to make its way to local streams and rivers, which have risen by many feet since the first round of rain Friday. That’s where the danger is today, said Murdock, who works at the Monterey office.

“We had all of that rainfall and it’s coming down from the higher slopes and then contributing to these rivers ,” he said.

The Russian River is not predicted to hit flood stage in Guerneville, Healdsburg or Hopland. But some of its swollen tributaries could backup with the surge in runoff, Murdock said.

In Hopland, along the upper Russian River crested three feet below flood stage early Monday, sparing the rural area along Highway 175 of any significant flooding.

A flood warning remained in place through noon around Guerneville, where Fife Creek often backs up as it joins the Russian River, and Mark West Creek. A wider flood watch covering most of Sonoma and Napa counties remains in effect through 10 p.m.

The Guerneville School District canceled classes Monday due to the flooding along Armstrong Woods Road, which parallels Fife Creek.

The coastal flood advisory issued by the weather service expired Monday morning after the high tide for the day.

A reporting station east of Healdsburg received 3.62 inches since Sunday morning, Cazadero received just above 2 inches and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport had about 2.33 inches.

Low-lying areas often swamped in heavy rainstorms popped up as problems for motorists Monday. Those included a stretch of Highway 12 and Fremont Drive from Eighth Street East to near Nooneau Road outside of Sonoma.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vince Pompliano noted that crossroads for highways 12 and 121 at Schellville often floods during storms.

“Sonoma Creek backs up and then floods that section. It’s the same thing that happens every time it rains,” Pompliano said, adding the area is sometimes referred to as a “little pool.”

The rains coupled with wet soils from the previous two days of rain led to multiple downed trees, especially in Western Sonoma County.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said his team was receiving reports of trees falling throughout the night.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, Monte Rio firefighters responded to a report of a redwood into a home in the 21500 block of Starrett Hill Drive. The tree crashed into the front deck and corner of the house and punctured the water line, Baxman said, adding that the house will likely be deemed uninhabitable.

No one was injured.

Another tree fell about 7:55 p.m. on top of a car parked on River Road near the summer bridge near Monte Rio. The road was closed for about 30 minutes, Baxman said.

The Weather Service reported that about 2.5 inches of rain fell within the past day in Monte Rio. Wind gusts peaked at 25 mph.

The rain and downed trees didn’t lead to many local power failures, and none that affected wide swaths of customers, said Pacific Gas and Electric spokesperson Megan McFarland.

“When the rain comes in steady and consistent, we tend to have less outages,” she said in a text Monday. “It’s when the rain comes super hard and all at once, combined with wind, we see damage and subsequent outages.”

While the three-day storm wasn’t outstanding compared to past winter rains, it was one of the strongest so far this season, Murdock said. This is mainly due to the more moderate rate of rainfall, which sticks out among a group of light rain showers.

“Some areas probably saw some of the strongest rain rates ... this year,” he said. “But, as far as the rain rates go this year, it hasn’t been awful.”

Since Friday afternoon, when the storm began, about 2 to 5 inches of rain have fallen on most portions of the North Bay. The Sonoma County airport recorded about 3.5 inches, Cazadero received just under 5.4 inches, while just under 4.9 inches fell in Cloverdale and Rohnert Park got about 1.5 inches. In Napa County, totals were a bit lower, with the highest reported rainfall just outside Angwin with 3.96 inches and St. Helena and Yountville recorded about 2.6 inches.

One spot just east of Camp Meeker reported 7.21 inches of rainfall.

North Bay residents will not have much of a respite before the next round of rain starts Tuesday morning. However, that system will be much lighter, with about a third of an inch expected in most spots, and higher peaks expected to receive up to three-quarters of an inch, Murdock said.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.