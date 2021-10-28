Road closed below home that slid off foundation near Guerneville

Sonoma County has closed off a portion of Old Monte Rio Road below a hillside house that slid off its foundation west of Guerneville Thursday.

“The home was unoccupied and under construction at the time,” said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District division chief and fire marshal. “The county shut down (Old Monte Rio Road) below in the event that it would continue sliding.

“Anytime a house comes off its mooring, and with all the rain that we had and rain coming in this weekend, until the home can be secured or demolished it’s got potential to continue to slide down the hill,” she added.

She said the house is held up by surrounding trees at this point, and “appeared to be raised up in certain areas with a stack of concrete bags.”

Construction materials outside the house led Foreman to believe workers were building a perimeter foundation. Although an official cause has not been determined, she said the slide was likely rain-related.

Sonoma County firefighters responded Thursday to a 12:45 p.m. report of the sliding home, at 17875 Santa Rosa Ave. in a densely forested neighborhood.

They were followed by county code enforcement staff, who have since been in contact with the owner.

Foreman said the owner has taken out permits for construction on the home.

There have been no reports of injuries, she said.

Staff Writer Matt Pera contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.