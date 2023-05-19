The annual Cruisin’ the Boulevard car show and cruise in Petaluma will come with road closures and detours on Saturday, Petaluma police said.

Road closures will start at 5 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This car show is part of “Salute to American Graffiti,” celebrating the 1973 George Lucas classic “American Graffiti” which was filmed in the city. This year marks the film’s 50th anniversary.

The parking map for the 2023 Cruisin’ the Boulevard Car Show in Petaluma. The affected roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (a mericangraffiti.net)

The cruising route for the 2023 Cruisin’ the Boulevard Car Show in Petaluma. The cruising portion of the event is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. ( americangraffiti.net

Road closures

— Water Street, American Alley, Telephone Alley, and the A Street Parking Lot

— Petaluma Boulevard North (between D Street and Washington Street)

— The #2 eastbound lane of Washington Street (between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard North) Western Avenue (between Petaluma Boulevard North and Keller Street)

— Fourth Street and Kentucky Street (between B Street and Washington Street)

— B Street (between Second Street and Fourth Street)

— Both east and westbound traffic will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4 p.m., during rhe cruising portion of the event. Westbound traffic on S Street will not be allowed from northbound Petaluma Boulevard South during the cruising portion as well.

The impacted roads will reopen following the event.