Blue tape held up the notice posted on an entrance of Jamison’s Roaring Donkey saying the bar owners must provide an updated security plan to the city of Petaluma or vacate the premises by Thursday.

“You have breached a material term of your written rental agreement,” the paper reads.

Posted May 6 to the property at 146 Kentucky St., the notice gives three days for the Roaring Donkey’s owners to either produce the security plan or "quit, move out, and deliver up possession of the premises.“ It is addressed to “Notato, LLC” – which is owned by Brian Tatko, a co-owner of the Roaring Donkey along with business partner Greg Johnson – and signed, ”Evan Dailey, Landlord.“

City officials say they have long required a written plan from Tatko and Johnson that the chief of police can sign off on, and have not received it.

“Despite several meetings and email correspondence between (Jamison’s Roaring Donkey) and city staff, they still have not submitted an approved comprehensive security plan, which would provide their staff the tools they need to effectively manage their business,” Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green told the Argus-Courier in April.

According to the city, out of all of Petaluma’s drinking establishments over a 5-year period, the Roaring Donkey was the source of nearly a quarter of all first-responder calls and crime reports.

On April 20, five of the bar’s hired bouncers were arrested after a patron said they held him down and beat him in front of a neighboring business. The incident led city officials to temporarily revoke the bar’s permit to serve alcohol until a May 14 Planning Commission meeting could decide whether to revoke it permanently.

