Robbery suspects crash into vehicle on Highway 101 after chase, officials say

Three robbery suspects were arrested Monday following a chase that ended with them colliding with a vehicle on Highway 101 near Petaluma, investigators say.

The suspects, described as residents of the Oakland area, are accused of stealing “several thousands of dollars” from an unspecified business in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the suspects after spotting them on southbound Highway 101.

They were going more than 100 mph and driving on the shoulder of the freeway when they collided with a Kia minivan on the stretch between Cotati and Petaluma.

The Kia’s driver suffered unspecified injuries and the incident forced southbound traffic to slow down.

