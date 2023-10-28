Roberta Pearson Guerra, a longtime leader in Petaluma’s education community, died earlier this month from complications of ALS. She was 63.

Guerra died peacefully on Oct. 10 with her son, Joshua Guerra, by her side, St. James Catholic Church announced in its Oct. 15 bulletin.

In 1990 Guerra became the coordinator for religious education at St. James, where she also led many years of Vacation Bible School programs and sang weekly with her acoustic guitar in the church choir.

In 1992, she was hired by the city of Petaluma as the preschool director of Tiny Tots Preschool, which holds its programs in classrooms at the Petaluma Community Center. The city announced Guerra’s retirement in June 2022.

Two years ago, Guerra was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. An online fundraiser was set up in April of this year to pay for medical care and burial expenses.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association.

Guerra’s family is planning a memorial service for Nov. 16 with a private burial.