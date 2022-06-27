Roblar Fire grows to 63 acres in west Sonoma County, 50% contained

A grass fire that ignited in west Sonoma County on Monday afternoon has grown to 63 acres and is 50% contained, Cal Fire officials said.

Called the Roblar Fire, the blaze was reported in the area of Roblar Road and Canfield Road, southwest of Rohnert Park. Driven by wind, it spread from west to east, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tom Knecht.

It burned along a rural hillside in western Sonoma County, just miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Knecht said forward progress had been stopped and firefighters are mopping up.

it burned approximately 360 feet above sea level and no structures were damaged. The cause and point of origin are under investigation. He added weather didn't help.

“Wind always plays a role,” he said.

Charred landscape was visible across the scene as gusty winds passed through the area.

No homes were threatened, although crew members noted there may have been small buildings in the area.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood confirmed that no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. and the cause is unknown, a Cal Fire dispatcher said.

Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma and Rohnert Park, but there was no threat to homes in those cities, according to alerts from city officials.

