Market Day at Penngrove School was a huge hit! The innovative second graders demonstrated their entrepreneurial spirit with everything from Hazel’s Cake Pop Shop to bags of Legos or a stress ball at one business booth, a hair styling station, or a popular hand-made bracelets storefront. These creative youngsters come up with their own idea for a business and then apply lessons on commerce to experience a hands-on retail operation. Inventory is always one-of-a-kind and sales are swift. Great job, Panthers on your booming businesses.

River Montessori School 6th-year students had the opportunity to visit Sonoma State University last week. The River community is so thankful to Sonoma State University for hosting a campus tour. “We watched our students apply the skills they have cultivated as a community member at River by listening to their inner-guide and being mindful of their environment to an experience within our larger society,” shared Alex Van Houten, office administrator. This is preparing the older students with skills they will use when they advance beyond their classroom,” Van Houten added. “They had the best time, and now want to attend this beautiful hometown university.”

Meadow School celebrated its annual Rocket Challenge on Feb. 7. Classes spent the last two weeks building rockets during STEAM classes, and then buddy classes joined up for launch day. You could hear all the excitement and collaboration among the student engineers with things like "Mine went 35 feet!" and "Adjust the tilt and it might go farther." It was a great day of collaboration, experimentation, and fun says Principal Catina Haugen.

Third graders from Old Adobe Elementary ventured off campus on Feb. 4 to participate in their Students and Teachers Restoring a Watershed (STRAW) field trip. According to Point Blue Conservation Science website (https://www.pointblue.org/ourwork/education/), the STRAW Program is combating climate change with every restoration project it takes on. STRAW is a collaborative network of students and teachers leading their communities to restore their local ecosystems. STRAW empowers communities to heal the land, revitalize habitats, generate cleaner water, sequester carbon, empower children, train teachers and inspire conservation leaders. On this specific field trip, students planted along Stemple Creek to help in restoring the habitat of various native species.

Turn up the lights, pull back the curtain, and be prepared to be entertained! During the month of March, the Sonoma Mountain Charter School will be hosting its campus Variety Show and performances of Despicable SoMo, this year’s performing arts production. The event will showcase talented dancers, musicians, acrobats, ninjas and more reports the SoMo staff. They guarantee, “You will be entertained and amazed by the courage and talent of these amazing students.” SoMo’s school charter is music, art and movement. The performing arts production will deliver laughs, pranks and some very special moments with the student cast, plus a team of dedicated volunteers who have been working hard for several months to bring this show to their school community. Break a leg, SoMo Mountain Lions.

On Feb. 9, the Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) hosted the annual For the Love of PEF Alumni Board Reception. Since starting this tradition during PEF’s 30th year anniversary, generations of dedicated community members who gave their time and talent to the mission of PEF can gather, visit and hear an update on the Foundation’s activities. After cancelling the event due to COVID, it was an extra special night of celebrating friendship and leadership. The St. Vincent High music program, under the direction of Trevor Kinsel, provided music for the event held at Seared Restaurant. Here is to another 40 years of PEF positively impacting local education today, tomorrow and in the future.

(Maureen Highland is Executive Director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation)