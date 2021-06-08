Rohnert Park cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday abruptly called off a proposed Fourth of July fireworks show, despite previously asking city staff to present several options for the event.

Citing concerns about the fireworks possibly sparking a wildfire given the extreme drought conditions in the county, council members voted 3-1, with Mayor Gerard Giudice recused, in favor of cancellation.

Councilmember Susan Hollingsworth Adams cast the lone dissenting vote.

Giudice, who owns the restaurant Sally Tomatoes Heirloom Café, located at SOMO Village, recused himself from the discussion and vote to avoid any conflict of interest because staff recommended holding the fireworks show at SOMO Village.

In this file photo, Mary Luque sells fireworks benefiting the Rancho Cotate Lacrosse Club at the group’s stand in the Home Depot parking lot in Rohnert Park on July 1, 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Tuesday night’s decision overrides the plans laid out in a city staff report presented to council.

It also nullifies 250 reservations already made by members of the public who sought to hold a spot so they could watch the show.

In March, council directed staff to come up with a plan for the Independence Day celebration.

According to the staff report, the event was to be called New Beginnings: Fireworks Spectacular and would have been held on Sunday, July 4.

In order to keep the ceremony in line with COVID-19 restrictions, it was recommended that the event forego food vendors, live music, game booths and arts and crafts activities, as well as a parade.

Instead, the event would consist of “a fireworks display that could be seen by the most amount of people without a large community event associated ... which poses very little risk of cancellation due to COVID.”

Staff proposed holding the display at SOMO Village, which has “enough space to launch the fireworks high enough to be seen throughout the surrounding neighborhoods, and also (has) a large parking lot available to host a drive-in experience for those who do not live in the surrounding neighborhoods,” according to the report.

The show would begin “at dark” and last about 20 minutes. It was expected to be one of the “highest displays in the Bay Area with viewing up to a 3,000-foot radius,” the staff report added.

Music would have been simulcast on Froggy 92.9FM.

City staff added that attendees would be urged to eat before they showed up as there would be no food vendors and the businesses at SOMO Village, including the mayor’s restaurant, would be closed on July 4.

“Outside food and beverages will be allowed in the parking lots, but no alcohol will be permitted on site,” according to the staff report.

Fireworks have been a tradition in Rohnert Park for more than 50 years.

But in recent months, the topic has been a source of controversy.

In April, council voted 3-2 with Adams and Councilmember Pam Stafford dissenting, to ban the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks in Rohnert Park city limits.

Giudice, along with Vice Mayor Jackie Elward and Councilmember Willy Linares voted in favor of the ban, citing the danger of a possible wildfire.

However, the annual sale of safe and sane fireworks in the city leading up to the Fourth of July holiday is a popular means of raising money for nonprofit organizations in need of operational funds.

After a public outcry that took the form of a petition to put the issue on the ballot, council rescinded its April 27 ban.

Opponents had collected nearly 4,000 signatures from registered Rohnert Park voters, going beyond the threshold of 2,552 signatures needed to set aside the measure in favor or a referendum.

On May 25, council approved a Sept. 14 special election in which Rohnert Park voters will decide whether the ban returns or safe and sane fireworks continue to be allowed within city limits.

Given the timing of the election, sales of safe and sane fireworks in the community are being allowed this summer.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.