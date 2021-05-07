Eight months pregnant with her third child, Alin Bremauntz stood outside Petaluma Valley Hospital with her extended family and, through a window, watched her mother Teresa Garcia die from the coronavirus.

Before Garcia passed on Aug. 19, 2020, one-by-one 22 family members said their goodbyes over a cellphone. The 74-year-old had suffered a sudden blood clot the night before and lay unresponsive, sedated, her vital signs slowly weakening.

Bremauntz said her mother, a “fighter,“ waited for all of them to say final words.

“She was fighting. We could see the machines and how her heart rate and her oxygen levels, ... little by little, her vital signs were going down,” Bremauntz said. “When I would talk to her, her vitals would be stable but then they would slowly drop down.”

A photograph of Teresa Garcia, Alin Bremauntz's mother, sits on an end table in Bremauntz’s home in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Garcia died of complications from COVID-19 on Aug.19, 2020, at the age of 74. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

A hospital nurse stood next to the family matriarch, holding Garcia’s hand when she died at 7:35 p.m. that August evening with her heartbroken extended family forced to stay outside to witness her passing because of the pandemic disease.

“I think her shift ended at 3 p.m. and she stayed with her, holding her hand. And for me, it felt like I was holding her hand,” Bremauntz recalled. “Everybody got a chance to say something, And I was just saying, ’It’s OK, Mom, if it’s time to go, it’s OK, we’re going to be fine. ... She was always worried about us, like any mother. She loved us so much.”

On Mother’s Day, the clan will visit Garcia’s grave at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol. Bremauntz will mourn the loss of her mom, even as she celebrates the special day with her 7-month-old son Raziel, born a month after his grandmother died.

Garcia’s death, one of Sonoma County’s 312 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic started a year ago in March, is a painful reminder of the callousness of the highly contagious virus that has swept the globe.

Bremauntz said family members did everything they could to protect Garcia from the contagion, isolating from others, sanitizing surfaces in their 3-bedroom, multigenerational home in Rohnert Park. But the virus intruded anyway like “un ladrón (a thief)” who comes when you least expect it, she said.

Last August, four months before the vaccines came to people’s defense, Garcia was one of 55 Sonoma County residents who died from COVID-19 complications. With the county’s vaccination push in high gear, last month there were only two deaths related to the infectious disease. In area skilled nursing and assisted living centers, where 95% of residents are fully vaccinated, there hasn’t been a single pandemic-related fatality since Feb. 16.

‘It got us’

Bremauntz’s husband, Rafael Hernandez, 48, said the vaccines could have saved his mother-in-law and the many others. The construction foreman said he has co-workers who say they’re not going to get vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

“I just tell them, ’Have some respect, people can die,’” he said, tearing up, thinking of his mother-in-law. “Even though you’re young and strong ... somebody can die.”

“It got us,” Bremauntz said. “We were being careful. (COVID-19) doesn’t respect anything, like how much I would miss her or how much I loved her. It didn’t respect any of it. It just took her away from me.”

Alin Bremauntz pauses to look at a photograph of her mother, Teresa Garcia, while in Garcia's former bedroom in the family’s Rohnert Park home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Garcia died of complications from COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 74. The room has remained virtually untouched since Garcia died. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Like many Mexican immigrant families, Garcia lived in a multigenerational home, with her daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren. She was a giving and loving person, full of life, her daughter said.

She loved cooking, hosting family parties and never shied from singing karoake, often belting out a tune by Pedro Infante, a singer and actor from the golden age of Mexican cinema.

In 2012, at 65, she participated in the Petaluma Butter & Egg Days parade, dancing ballet folklorico the entire route of the parade. Knee surgery soon after that and a heart attack five years ago, slowed her down but she was still lively, Bremauntz said.

Ultracleaning not enough

When the pandemic emerged in the county, the family immediately did what they could to protect Garcia. But there was also Bremauntz, who was pregnant, and her daughter Melanie Alcantara, 20, who has ulcerative colitis, and is treated with a medication that weakens her immune system.