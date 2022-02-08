Rohnert Park moves 30 homeless people to sanctioned tent camp on city parking lot

Rohnert Park officials have moved around 30 homeless people from an encampment along Roberts Lake Road just east of Highway 101 to a city-sanctioned camp at a nearby commuter parking lot.

The site appears to be the first city-sanctioned tent encampment in Sonoma County not actively managed by government officials and local nonprofits.

In September, authorities evicted dozens of people from the city lot by the SMART train tracks. Many were placed in shelter or housing, city officials said, but others declined and set up camp on the raised curbside just a few hundred yards away.

On Feb. 1, the city invited campers back to the lot, citing safety hazards created by those camping along the edge of the roadway. The next day, authorities gave homeless people still on Roberts Lake Road 48 hours to leave before cleaning up the encampment.

“The concern was the high risk of vehicle collision,” said Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz. “We thought it was better to move them there because it was the best option we had.”

Although the camp is meant to be temporary, there is no timeline for how long the it will remain open.

It represents a new step for Rohnert Park as the city struggles with how to deal with a local unhoused population that grew to 248 people in 2020, up from 129 the year prior, according to the latest county homeless census.

In 2020, Santa Rosa oversaw a tent camp for about 100 people at the Finley Community Center, while the county established a 25-tent camp at a commuter parking lot in Guerneville. Both sites gave at-risk homeless people more space to socially distance during the pandemic. They have since closed.

Over the longer term, Rohnert Park plans to build and operate a 60-unit “transitional” housing site for local homeless people with services to help them find permanent homes. In December, the city announced it received a $15 million state grant to fund the project.

At the commuter lot, officials have set up fencing around the lot and plan to continue providing portable toilets, hand washing stations and regular trash pick up.

Although the city is not offering on-site services or security, it is working with local homeless nonprofits including Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa to connect residents with necessary care and help them find housing.

Over the past several months, the city and the Catholic Charities’ outreach team have offered all campers temporary shelter and in some cases permanent housing, nonprofit officials said. Recently, two people accepted shelter, and four moved into lasting homes. Four others are in the process of securing housing.

Homeless people and advocates say local unhoused residents turn down shelter for a variety of reasons depending on their individual circumstances. Some feel unsafe in communal living settings, for instance, while others simply prefer to be outside.

Jennielynn Holmes, head of homelessness services at Catholic Charities, said it’s still important to continue giving them the option.

“We could talk to somebody and they’re just completely not ready, and then less than 24 hours that can change,” Holmes said.

A 2018 federal court ruling effectively prevents cities in western states from clearing most homeless encampments on public property without first offering at least a temporary roof over their heads. That’s complicated by the fact that the county only has enough shelter beds for about a third of its roughly 2,700 homeless residents.

At the commuter lot Monday morning, about 20 tents were set up in separate stations marked by painted white lines on the pavement. Residents gathered together in small groups, sharing cigarettes and talking as cleaning crews in white hazmat suits filled black trash bags with debris from the cleared encampments.

Herman Wirtz had been staying on Roberts Lake Road since the commuter lot was cleared. While he didn’t mind making the move back to the lot last week, he felt he had little choice in the matter.

“They thought they made a mistake because they couldn’t control us,” Wirtz said. “So they rounded us back up and put us here.”

While the city had alerted local business owners of its plans, some also felt they had little say over the sanctioned camp. One owner who declined to be named said she was worried about homeless people loitering in front of her business.

“I don’t like it, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said.

Stephany Plummer arrived at the site Monday morning with a blue tarp but no tent poles and hoping to set up camp. Plummer, who spent part of her childhood in Santa Rosa and attended Piner High School, made her way to the commuter lot because she was told authorities wouldn’t clear it.

“I need maybe just a couple of days to rest and go to Petaluma — I just need to unwind,” Plummer said. “A lot of people were saying to go to Rohnert Park, but I know it’s just temporary.”

