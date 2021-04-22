Rohnert Park, Petaluma police warn residents of pickpockets
Both the Petaluma Police Department and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety warned residents of pickpockets Wednesday in two separate Nixle alerts.
The law enforcement agencies said they had seen an uptick in pickpockets at local shopping centers.
“Unfortunately, Rohnert Park Public Safety and neighboring cities are experiencing wallet thefts,” an alert from the Rohnert Park agency read. “The suspects will ask questions as a distraction to turn your attention away from your purse.”
The pickpockets have occurred over the past 7 to 10 days, said Jennifer Pritchard, Petaluma Police Department’s community liaison, in a voicemail.
In several instances, wallets were stolen from open or unattended purses while people shopped at stores such as Safeway and Raley’s Supermarket, she said.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Rosa Police Department, Sebastopol Police Department and Cotati Police Department have not experienced an uptick in reports of pickpockets.
