Rohnert Park police: Man caught with more than 40 fake debit cards

A 64-year-old man, who authorities believe is connected to more than a dozen other fraud-related crimes across the state, was arrested this weekend in Rohnert Park after police said they found him with more than 40 fraudulent debit cards.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a suspicious person using a fraudulent debit card at a bank into the 200 block of the Rohnert Park Expressway, the department said in a news release.

The reporting party described the suspect’s vehicle, which police spotted leaving the area.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and found 43 fake debit cards and $3,000 in cash. They also discovered the driver, Antonio Kronidis, is a suspect in more than 12 other fraudulent purchase cases in California.

Kronidis was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of fraudulent use of an access card, identity theft, grand theft and conspiracy. All are felony charges.

He is being held on $250,000 bail. Kronidis is set to appear Tuesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Rohnert Park police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detective Ramirez at 707-588-3597 and refer to Case #23-4247.

