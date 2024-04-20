“Save Water, Drink Juice” reads the sign posted in Selena Hagin’s farmers market booth, Rooted Juice.

It’s not only clever, it’s correct.

Hagin, 28, the proprietor of Rooted Juice, offers a selection of tasty, healthy beverage blends of her own creation.

On a recent Tuesday, she was presenting some of her current combinations. They included: Healing (celery, cucumber, lemon and apple), Pine Apple Bliss (pineapple, lemon and apple), Peace of Roots (carrot, ginger, orange and turmeric), Immune Boost (orange, lemon, apple and ginger) and Sweet Beets (beet, lemon, orange and carrot).

This is Hagin’s first year in business and also her first year doing a full season at the Tuesday market. She’s got her eyes on expansion and will be selling bottles of her flavorful, healthy, cold-pressed combos at Petaluma’s Saturday afternoon farmers market when it opens next month. She will also be at Cotati’s farmers market (Wednesday afternoons, June through September) and the Rohnert Park market on Fridays from 5-8 p.m., June through August.

“For the past few years, I’ve been juicing,” Hagin said, explaining how she got started. “First, it was just for myself, and for my dad’s health. But then my family and friends began tasting the blends. They enjoyed them and told their friends. Over and over I heard, ‘You need to sell these.’ I loved doing it as a hobby, and I thought, ‘I could turn this into a career.’”

So, she did. Hagin now prepares her beverages at a commercial kitchen in Santa Rosa, hoping, in the future, to expand beyond farmers markets. She is seriously considering the possibility of both yoga studios and workout facilities.

Hagin said she became interested in juicing while taking nutritional courses in college, having already had a longtime interest in herbs and herbalism. She has experimented with offering teas as well.

“But I prefer to stick to the actual fruits,” she said. Because she’s working at a friendly, familial farmers market, she’s able to source many of her fruits, roots and vegetables from fellow vendors. “I love being in this community. Being able to work for myself is freeing and I can’t wait until I’m able to do this full time.”

Hagin is another in the growing number of vendors who seized on the COVID-19 pandemic and saw it through a positive lens, an opportunity to do something new, something interesting – to take a chance and follow her dream because she felt the time was right and, if not now, when. As Hagin explained it, she was seeing other people who were stepping out of their comfort zones, and said to herself, “I could do that.” She is fortunate to have a number of friends who were able to guide her into how to get started in her new venture.

She credits her fellow vendors with being positive, enthusiastic and supportive.

“We all help each other,” she pointed out, praising the community she’s found at the markets. “I like seeing the faces, and exploring new opportunities. People here, both customers and fellow vendors, offer ideas and other places I could sell my juices. Eventually I want to be 100% organic.”

Bright, energetic and smiling, the outgoing and personable Hagin clearly enjoys her new enterprise as much as her customers enjoy her juicy offerings. A customer, arms loaded with market treats, hurried up to the booth.

“What’s good today?” he asked. Laughing and waving his hand in the air, he added, “Surprise me.” Hagin laughed right back, and they both enjoyed his next comment. “Sell me the one nobody wants.” He quickly added, with an eager nod, “It doesn’t matter what it is. They’re all good.”

After the customer walked away, already sipping his juice, Hagin explained he’s one of her many regulars. The response from market shoppers has been similarly enthusiastic.

“And it’s getting better as the weather warms,” she said. “A number of them buy in bulk,” she noted, adding that if needed, she’s able to make deliveries as well.

Hagin said she works hard to make each blend flavorful and appealing although the process includes a fair amount of “trial and error.” She added that the classes she took in nutrition have been a big help in figuring out how different flavors work – or don’t work – together.

Another one of her regulars sauntered up: “What’s one I haven’t tried?”

“Do you like beets?” Hagin asked.

“I love them,” the woman said. They settled on the lively, flavor-filled Sweet Beets and the customer left, a bottle in her hand and a smile on her face.

Longtime Argus-Courier contributor Katie Watts regularly visits the vendors at Petaluma’s Farmers Markets, passing on stories of how they came to do the work they do, make the things they make, and grow the things they grow.