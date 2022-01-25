Rotary Clubs hand out 79 teacher grants

The Rotary Clubs of Petaluma Sunrise and Petaluma Valley have awarded more than $18,000 for 79 teacher grants in 20 Petaluma area schools for the 2021-22 school year.

This completes Rotary’s 18th annual Lend a Hand to Education program which supports mini-grants of up to $250 for K-12 teachers. Since the program’s inception in the 2003-04 school year, almost $290,000 has been awarded for teacher grants by Petaluma Valley and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary clubs. Financial support for the grants came from Rotary fundraisers and donations from community members and businesses. No administrative fees are deducted; 100% goes directly to teachers for their classrooms.

“Lend a Hand to Education” grants this year were awarded for classroom studies/projects in the areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), Literacy, Special Education, Arts, Music, Social Studies, Economics, and Physical Education.

Cinnabar Elementary submitted 11 teacher grant applications with all 11 awarded for a total of $2,697; Miwok Elementary received 9 grants, totaling $1,924; Casa Grande High School garnered $1,830 for 8 teacher grants.

“Many caring community members and businesses continue to share Rotary’s passion of quality education for our youth. Special thanks go to all teachers in the Petaluma area,” said Libby Fitzgerald of the Petaluma Valley Rotary.