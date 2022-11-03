For almost 20 years, two Petaluma Rotary Clubs have been filling gaps in Petaluma education funding one small grant at a time.

Lend a Hand to Education grants, provided through the effort of the Petaluma Valley and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Clubs, are designed to present micro grants of up to $250 to fund supplies and accessories teachers often pay for themselves.

Since the project started in 2003, the Rotary Clubs have provided $288,000 in support to Petaluma schools.

“The Petaluma Educational Foundation, through its grant program funds large projects for schools, but there is a gap that many teachers fill from their own pockets,” said Rotarian Frank Wiener.

“The grants help teachers cover things such as batteries for flashlights to field trips”, explained Rotarian Jennifer Carter. Each grant is capped at $250.

Teachers from every school in every district along with private schools are eligible to apply for grants.

During the COVID pandemic, grant requests were down considerably. With students returning to the classroom, they have skyrocketed. “This year, teachers have really gotten back into submitting grants,” Carter said.

“Last year, we received grant requests for approximately $18,000. This year, the grant requests increased to more than $31,000,” Wiener said.

“We have raised about a third of what we need, ” noted Carter. “We have our work cut out for us.”

To meet the dramatic increase in demand, the Rotarians have established a GoFundMe page for Lend a Hand To Education.

The page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lendahand-to-education-202223

Thus far, the Rotary Clubs have raised more than $10,000 in checks or commitments. Instructions for making check donations are on the GoFundMe page or by mailing directly to: Petaluma Valley Rotary Trust; PO Box 2101 Petaluma, CA 94953-2101.