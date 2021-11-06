'Run-of-the-mill’ rainstorm in Sonoma County’s forecast overnight Monday

A storm system is projected to roll through Sonoma County and deliver 1½ to 4 inches of rain through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

By sunrise Tuesday, the system will have shifted south, taking with it most of the precipitation, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the agency's Monterey office.

Light showers will likely begin Monday afternoon and pick up to their heaviest that evening. Most cities in Sonoma County could see a total of 1½ to 2 inches, while the coastal areas in west county could see higher totals exceeding 3 inches.

Meteorologists expect dry conditions Sunday, as well as relatively strong winds ahead of the storm. Gusts could reach 40 mph in some areas, Gass said, with wind in most places in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Rain is forecast to return to the #BayArea & #CentralCoast early next week. Stay tuned to the latest forecast information in the coming days. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/Vvxo3wXbWe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2021

The rain will be significantly weaker than last month’s deluge, which dumped record totals of rain on the Bay Area and caused severe flooding and power outages across Sonoma County.

“We’re not expecting this to be a significant event,” Gass said. “The storm from October, that was in a lot of cases a historic rainfall event, especially for the month of October. So, in comparison, this is going to be a run-of-the-mill frontal passage that will bring everyone at least some rainfall.”

Gass said there could be minor flooding in urban areas with poor drainage, but otherwise the majority of the anticipated rain “is going to be beneficial.”

Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the new water year, weather service gauges at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport have measured a total of 11.67 inches of precipitation. That is 588% of the region’s average, with totals year-to-date typically reaching just over 2 inches.

