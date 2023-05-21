Runway looks dazzle at the 2nd annual North Bay Fashion Ball in Petaluma

The focus was on “vintage, recycled materials, queer representation and diversity” during the weekend benefit for Face to Face Sonoma County.|
ERIK CASTRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2023, 4:01PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The 2nd annual North Bay Fashion Ball delivered eye-catching, runway color on Friday night at the Phoenix Theater, plus proceeds for a good cause: Face to Face Sonoma County, the nonprofit dedicated to bolstering HIV/AIDS care in the region.

The show featured four designers from Sonoma County and one label from the East Bay, with a focus on vintage, recycled materials, queer representation and diversity.

Co-organized this year by founder Cinncinatus Hibbard and Lena Claypool of Petaluma’s Buck Lucky, the event also included an open runway category, with live music and a dance party to cap the night.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.