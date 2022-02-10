Rural Petaluma neighborhood fighting juvenile treatment center expansion

One neighbor won’t let her grandchildren play outside alone.

Others have expressed exasperation through years of noise and light from an adjacent basketball court.

And during the recent intractable drought, some have seen the wells at their rural Petaluma properties run dry.

After years of watching an upscale juvenile rehabilitation center snatch up million-dollar properties and convert them to inpatient care homes, neighbors are fighting back as that center - Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services - seeks local permission to expand even further.

The expansion effort - from six beds to 10 at one home - faces its first public hearing at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 during a Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments meeting, and one group of neighbors promises a heavy presence.

“Muir Wood wants to expand, but it is already a nuisance to the community and a burden to law enforcement,” said Tobias Young, who lives near the center’s two Skillman Lane locations, home to 16 youth patients. “The immediate neighbors are harassed with noise, lighting and traffic issues. Wells have run dry. Neighbors hundreds of feet away feel unsafe after runaways have been arrested on their property.”

The push by neighbors to have the county reject this latest expansion effort – and revoke an existing expansion permit - comes as teen drug use has seen its greatest reduction since 1975, but also as teen mental health issues have escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to surveys detailed by the National Institutes of Health and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Those troubling mental health data, Muir Wood officials said, show why an expedited expansion of their operation is warranted - so that the facility can serve more young people and make a larger impact.

“I’ve been working with adolescents and families for 30-plus years - it’s all I’ve done,” Muir Wood founder Scott Sowle said in an interview Tuesday. “The last two to three years is really the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Headquartered in Petaluma, Muir Wood established its first facility, Skillman North, in 2012 at 1743 Skillman Lane. Boys ages 12-17 typically stay four to six weeks, participating in music therapy, onsite schooling and recreational activities while receiving treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

Since that first facility opened, Muir Wood has opened another seven homes in south Sonoma County, including four dedicated to helping young girls.

The treatment center’s eight sites are speckled throughout southern Sonoma County, from the tree-lined passages of northwest Petaluma’s Lorhman and Skillman lanes to the rolling hills Cold Springs Road wends through northeast of Penngrove. The soothing, rural environments are key to Muir Wood’s approach, officials say.

“A significant amount of thought goes into our campus settings,” according to a statement from Sowle on the organization’s website. “For many of our clients, this may be their first exposure to treatment. For some, their first time away from home. When these boys and girls come to Muir Wood and walk through the doors of our beautiful, homelike campuses, these settings help them to initially engage in treatment and the process of healing.”

But neighbors say with 198 emergency calls tied to the original Skillman Lane facility in the past 10 years, any plans for expansion are misguided - and would represent the further erosion of property values and neighborhood character in these far-flung, bucolic enclaves.

Neighbors, typically, would have no say in the business of a juvenile treatment facility like those offered by Muir Wood. California law allows those types of facilities to serve up to six clients at any residential site in the state. And there’s little to prevent a company like Muir Wood, which runs nearly half of Sonoma County’s youth residential treatment facilities, from buying up whole blocks of homes to expand their footprint.

Expansion requests, like the one filed by Muir Wood in 2014 and again this year, represent a rare opportunity for neighbors to make their voices heard.

Lauren Franco, whose property overlooks the Skillman Lane facilities, said she spent hours visiting dozens of neighbors and dropping off more than 80 letters related to the expansion request. Franco said she was hopeful Sonoma County officials would take neighbors’ concerns into consideration.

“Obviously, we want these kids to get help. Nobody’s heartless,” said Franco, adding that the neighbors she spoke with were in agreement. “Everybody had the same response: ‘This expansion cannot happen.’”

During a Jan. 18 town hall meeting, organized and hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt via Zoom, residents said the center’s most recent plans to expand one site from six beds to 10 would exacerbate problems with overcrowding.