Russian River beaches and Lake Sonoma open with hot Labor Day weekend in store

On holiday weekends this summer, those seeking relief from the heat or from being stuck at home amid the pandemic have flocked to the Russian River and coastal beaches, clogging parking lots and causing traffic jams and occasional frayed nerves.

That scenario is likely to play out again this Labor Day weekend, state and county parks officials said, but with the added ingredients of record heat, fire repopulation efforts, smoky skies and even the possibility of rolling power blackouts.

A handful of Sonoma County parks and river beaches that were closed during the Walbridge and Meyers fires were reopened Thursday and will welcome visitors as temperatures soar into triple digits as early as Saturday.

“Labor Day Weekend is always a really busy weekend in the parks. Since we’ve been sheltering in place and there are so few destinations available, the parks have been even more popular than usual,” said Meda Freeman, spokeswoman for Sonoma County Regional Parks. “So we’re expecting people will be back out into the parks.”

Sunday and Labor Day are expected to be the hottest days, likely breaking records and potentially reaching well over 100 degrees.

High temperatures in Guerneville are forecast to be 91 degrees Saturday, 97 Sunday and 94 Monday. In Santa Rosa, temperatures are expected to be 93 Saturday, 100 Sunday and 93 on Monday. Cloverdale could be the hottest place in Sonoma County, with three-day highs predicted to be 103, 108 and 107.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from Saturday through Monday, urging Bay Area residents to be careful of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Still, the siren call of sunshine and open spaces will likely lure thousands of people — local residents and those from outside the area — to parks and beaches along the river and the coast.

Steelhead, Sunset and Forestville River Access (Mom’s Beach) will all be open for those seeking fun in the river.

The county has added some additional ranger staffing in the river parks in an effort to remind river users that coronavirus social distancing rules are still in effect and manage traffic problems that seem to arise on holiday weekends.

Greg Probst, a State Parks ranger stationed on the Sonoma Coast at Salmon Creek, said as of Thursday, all state beaches in the county will be open for the weekend.

“We’re planning for a hot Labor Day weekend, which probably means many people out there,” he said. “We want people to recreate and get away from the heat and smoke — that’s what we’re here for. But we ask that you do that safely, with the air quality and social distancing.”

Masks are required in parks if a 6-foot distance can’t be maintained, he said.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said those hoping to enjoy the outdoors this weekend with perhaps thousands of others must still be mindful of pandemic precautions.

“We have already experienced super-spreader events with flash mobs on the river this year,” he said. “That cannot continue.”

He said he had a call with the CHP, Sheriff’s Office and others to plan for enforcement this weekend.

“We ... are prepared to enforce (the) order to keep our community safe,” he said. “We ask that those who visit ... respect our efforts to manage COVID here locally.”

The late-summer holiday weekend is always one of the busiest days for park attendance, Probst said.

Doran Beach, North and South Salmon beaches, Bodega Head, Goat Rock, Shell Beach, Wright’s Beach and others are likely to be crowded and visitors will be turned away at some of those sites if they reach capacity.

Probst said sites further north on the coast tend to be less crowded. City parks and inland county parks are other options.

Lake Sonoma will be open without restrictions, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said. However the area around the southern, Warm Springs arm of the lake and southward to Healdsburg remains under evacuation warning.

The Walbridge fire burned to the southern boundary of the reservoir, but the marina and public boat dock were unscathed and were open.

James MacMillan, the Regional Parks supervising ranger at Doran, said the summer has been busier than normal at coastal parks.

“People are tired of being cooped up in their homes due to the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Parks have been a welcome refuge for many.”

Both state and county parks officials urged those enjoying the outdoors to be patient with each other, and remember that many residents who live along the lower Russian River and south of Lake Sonoma are just returning home after being evacuated during the fires.

Plus, the pandemic, which has sickened more than 6,000 local residents and led to the deaths of at least 89, remains a central, governing factor of life right now.

“We hope that if visitors are turned away they will understand and not take their frustrations out on staff,” MacMillan said. “We are doing the best that we can and want the parks to be a safe place for everyone to enjoy.”

