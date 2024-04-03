Guests taking tours at Safari West near Santa Rosa belted out versions of “Happy Birthday” Tuesday while they guessed the weight of one-year-old Otto, the first baby Southern white rhino born at the 400-acre wildlife preserve.

Guesses were in the 200-500-pound range but Otto weighs a massive 1,134 pounds, gaining over 1,000 pounds in his first year. He now stands 4 feet 2 inches and his horn has grown from a nub to 5 inches.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gBAFvHwTP8k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Otto’s keepers donned party hats and created a cardboard cake, a giant wrapped present and a sign stating “You’re our favorite ONEgulate,” a reference to ungulates, or large hoofed animals.

Otto is still nursing daily with mother Eesha and playing with dad Ongava. Keepers watching over his health say his favorite thing to do is chase birds that fly into the family enclosure.