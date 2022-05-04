Safe streets, fire station among list of Petaluma priorities

After hours-long discussion and public testimony, the Petaluma City Council has narrowed its priorities for the next two years, sidestepping portions of a tentative list unveiled in March.

In a nearly six-hour meeting Monday, City Council members voted unanimously on seven priorities – tree ordinance amendments, a tenant protection or “just cause” ordinance, cannabis ordinance, fairgrounds engagement process, a “safe streets” program, the decarbonization of existing buildings and the ad hoc community advisory committee for police oversight.

Additionally, the restoration of the city’s historic railroad trestle got a vote of 6-1 with Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay refraining from a “yes,” and an integrated pest management policy made the list with a 5-2 vote, Mayor Teresa Barrett and council member Brian Barnacle not voting in favor. And a new and improved fire station came in at the top with a 5-2 vote, Pocekay and Barrett without support votes.

“Overall I’m happy with it,” said Mayor Barrett in a Tuesday phone interview. “As we’re moving into having time and money and staff, (these priorities will) really take care of the things that are needed in our city, to keep the city what it is.”

The list of the top 2023-24 priorities is set to be finalized June 6.

Of all the proposed priorities set forth on Monday, much of the discussion was focused on the safety of city streets for not only pedestrians and bicyclists but for vehicles as well. In the 93 comments posted to the city website prior to the meeting, more than a dozen called for safe streets, with many more at City Hall and via Zoom on Monday night.

Resident Bruce Hagen spoke at the meeting, and held up a bike helmet signed by council members in 2020 as a reminder of a previous commitment to making city streets usable for all, especially for bicyclists.

“Most Petalumans still want to bike and walk and scooter and skate around town but are still wanting for safe routes, like bike boulevards,” Hager said. “With both vision and vigor, we can change that.”

Council member Barnacle said it’s about time the city put road safety at the top of the list, and looks forward to making streets less risky for all residents, especially at high-danger intersections and in areas where speed has posed ongoing issues.

“We can, should and must do more than what we have in the past,” Barnacle said in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview.

While tenant protections and trestle restoration also gained attention before earning high-priority votes, more than two dozen residents also called for a moratorium on development where the city’s riverfront meets the Lynch Creek area, claiming that building near that area would not only exacerbate floodplain concerns, but would disturb natural resources and old growth trees. But the move to prohibit development in the area garnered just three votes - from Barrett, Pocekay and Barnacle, keeping the issue off of the council’s priority list. City staff said that instead of being set as a Council priority, the moratorium could be considered in the General Plan update conversation instead.

Amendments to the City Charter, which also didn’t make the final list, are set to be revisited in the 2025 priority discussion. Community parks and an increase in citywide use of solar energy were also left off the agenda for the next two years since they are already being prioritized and implemented this year.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.