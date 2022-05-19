Salute to American Graffiti road closures

The Petaluma Police Department is advising residents of road closures that are set to take place this weekend due to the city’s annual Car Show and Cruise event as Petaluma commemorates the filming of the classic American Graffiti.

The event is set to take place in the downtown area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, prompting a number of road closures beginning at 5 a.m. Eastbound and westbound traffic on D Street will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4 p.m. and westbound traffic will not be allowed from northbound Petaluma Boulevard South, police announced in a Nixle alert Thursday.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding, and request those who cannot avoid the area to allow plenty of time for travel,” police said in the alert.

The Salute to American Graffiti Festival weekend kicks off Thursday with an Old Fashion Barn Dance and Dinner event, followed by a screening of the 1973 film at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.