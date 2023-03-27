Salvation Army conducts ‘canteen training’ in Petaluma

When it comes to natural disasters, and the need to respond to them quickly and effectively, it’s always a question of when, not if. And no one knows that better than the many members of the Salvation Army – locally, nationally and worldwide.

On Saturday, March 18, a variety of members from some of the organization’s North Bay chapters gathered in Petaluma to practice for such a contingency, holding an EDS – emergency disaster services – training exercise at the Salvation Army Food Distribution Center at 721 S. McDowell Blvd.

The training, involving “crews and canteens from Santa Rosa, San Rafael and Petaluma,” was led by Salvation Army EDS trainer Amy Mefford and “attended by veterans of disaster deployments and new community volunteers,” wrote David Adams, chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board in Petaluma.

“Canteen” is a Salvation Army term for the mobile kitchen units – “kitchen on wheels” is another term – that the organization uses to get hot meals quickly prepared and distributed to people who need them. According to the Salvation Army, “A single canteen can provide food for 500 to 5,000 individuals, depending on the unit.”

On this day, Adams wrote, the group of 30 trainees engaged in some fun and informative exercises before getting to the main event: cooking a meal as though the canteens were deployed at a disaster.

“The teams had about two hours to put together 75 chef salads” and “cook corned beef for 75 with potatoes and cabbage,” Adams said. Several dozen nourishing meals were quickly prepared by the trainees, and ultimately taken to Petaluma’s Committee on the Shelterless later that day.

Besides cooking, the training included “chain of communication in a disaster, how to put together menus for multiple day deployments. Sourcing supplies at locations. Communicating and working with the Red Cross and civic leaders” – and even “testing the availability and strength of the Corps location for receiving and sending radio calls,” Adams said.

The trainees were able to have dinner from the meals they’d prepared, followed by more instruction and clean-up. “A very productive day of disaster preparedness was had by all,” Adams said.

He added, “The next opportunity for a training will be in June and will be open to the public. The community can keep an eye on the Petaluma Salvation Army Facebook page for times dates and times if they would like to participate.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.