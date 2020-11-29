Santa, Mrs. Claus take smooth ride up Petaluma River

As a slow-moving tugboat drifted into the Turning Basin of the Petaluma River on Saturday afternoon, 4-year-old Avelyn Robertson lifted her hand to wave along with others standing nearby on the river bank.

Avelyn, who came to Weller Street Park with her parents, Mollie and Andre and brother Rowan, said she had been “so excited” to see the people waving back from the front of the tugboat: Santa and Mrs. Claus, paying their annual visit to downtown Petaluma. Despite the challenges and constraints of the pandemic, the beloved couple managed a couple of cruises around town, though without the usual meet-and-greet with local families this year.

The Petaluma Downtown Association leadership decided that Santa’s annual riverboat cruise could continue Saturday, with modifications to try to keep things pandemic-appropriate, said Marie McCusker, executive director.

Rather than meeting families directly afterward, for example, Santa followed his boat cruise with a trip in a yellow ’64 Mustang convertible, greeting downtown shoppers, diners and others from a safe distance.

Petaluma families demonstrated their appreciation that the event went forward by showing up, lining the river in groups of various sizes along the 2-mile stretch Santa and Mrs. Claus traversed in their boat. Masks could be seen on most, but although event organizers asked people to maintain social distance, it was difficult in some areas to see where one household ended and another began.

Amid those standing in the parking lot of the River Plaza, Evan Whitefield and Ashley Holquin squeezed with 3-year-old Zoey into a space by the fence to wait for Santa’s arrival. This was their first time attending together.

To hear Holquin describe it, “It’s nice to be able to go out and do something that —”

“Feels normal,” Whitefield finished her sentence.

Despite the ongoing restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Santa’s cruise Saturday was also characterized by a note of local progress: his trip was uninhibited by buildup in the Petaluma River. Completion in October of a long-overdue federal dredging project made for a smooth ride along the water.

In recent years, sediment buildup has forced event cancellations including the Petaluma Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade and its Memorial Day cruise. Similarly to the cancellations of other events this year due to the pandemic, the loss of those events meant lost opportunities for Petaluma businesses.

McCuska said keeping Santa’s water cruise going this year was a way of bolstering local business on the day dedicated to them: Small Business Saturday.

“Our objective is to bring people downtown,” she said.

Families also expressed a sense of gratitude for an annual tradition that, while modified, didn’t have to be scrapped entirely.

“It’s keeping the magic alive,” said Maria, a resident who declined to give her last name who attended with her two daughters. “The magic of the season. We can’t let the pandemic stop us from feeling it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.