Santa Rosa girl missing after leaving Petaluma campus
A 13-year-old Santa Rosa girl was reported missing Wednesday after leaving a Petaluma school campus, police said.
Kazmira Aaspod was last seen about 12:30 p.m. leaving Headwaters Academy, 1355 Industrial Avenue, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
She lives in a group home in Santa Rosa and had previously been reported missing last month.
Aaspod is considered “at-risk” due to her age.
Police describe her as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacked, black hoodie, black sweats and white Converse shoes.
Anyone with information may call police at 707-778-4372.
Staff Writer Colin Atagi
