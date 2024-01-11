Santa Rosa girl missing after leaving Petaluma campus

A 13-year-old Santa Rosa girl was reported missing Wednesday after leaving a Petaluma school campus, police said.

Kazmira Aaspod was last seen about 12:30 p.m. leaving Headwaters Academy, 1355 Industrial Avenue, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

She lives in a group home in Santa Rosa and had previously been reported missing last month.

Aaspod is considered “at-risk” due to her age.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacked, black hoodie, black sweats and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi