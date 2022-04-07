Santa Rosa hits 92 degrees, breaking record, as Bay Area sizzles in spring heat wave

Santa Rosa broke a more than century-old record Thursday with a high temperature of 92 degrees, one of the hottest marks across the Bay Area as another spring heat wave sizzled much of the state.

Records dating back to 1903 listed downtown Santa Rosa’s old record for April 7 at 90 degrees set in 1989, National Weather Service meteorologist Warren Blier said just as the day’s high temperatures were being determined at 5 p.m.

Parts of the East Bay and South Bay also were on track to top 90 degrees as the hottest day of the year punctuated a heat wave expected to relent Friday and give way to a cooler weekend and a bit of rain in the forecast for Monday.

On Thursday, though, summertime heat predominated.

People wearing shorts and carrying coolers were descending on Monte Rio Beach in the morning, seeking relief on Russian River shores that are typically sleepy until the arrival of seasonal crowds next month.

“I thought people worked during the week,” Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said, watching the beach parking lot start to fill up at 11 a.m.

The thermometer on his porch had read 82 degrees.

With the mouth of the Russian River closed by nature at Jenner, there was plenty of water for swimming at Monte Rio, but most beachgoers opt to simply soak up the sun, Baxman said.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory warning of temperatures in 80s and 90s from Cloverdale down to Big Sur, due to a high pressure system over the state.

The heat wave was set to run through early afternoon on the coast and into the evening inland throughout the region, the advisory said, recommending people consume water or sports drinks, apply sunscreen, wear light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activities until 6 p.m.

In Santa Rosa, forecasters were watching mid-day as the mercury ticked up to the existing record.

“We’re watching like hawks here right now,” said Brian Garcia, a weather service meteorologist. “It’s a matter of how hot it can get today before the onshore flow kicks in.”

With ocean temperatures in the low to mid-50s, wind off the water was expected to cool the Sonoma Coast and bring relief inland overnight, Garcia said.

Cooler air blows in as the high pressure system shifts to the east, giving way to a low pressure system, he said.

Santa Rosa’s Thursday overnight low was expected to be 51 degrees, followed by a high of 82 on Friday, 78 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Showers are likely Monday with a high of 60 degrees, representing a 30-degree swing over five days.

Sonoma County could get one- to two-tenths of an inch of precipitation, Garcia said.

That won’t help alleviate the deepening drought or escalating wildfire concerns.

Conditions in the county are now what they would normally be like in mid-June, Baxman said.

“Here it is, only the beginning of April,” he said, watching sun worshippers arrive on the sand in Monte Rio.

The region shattered a 96-year heat record last month when Santa Rosa hit 89 degrees on March 22, marking another unseasonably warm break in what tends be a cooler time of the year for the North Bay.

One hot day is not as big a concern as the ongoing dry air that continues to draw moisture out of vegetation that fuels a wildfire once it is ignited, said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, who oversees Sonoma County.

While Sonoma County got a deluge of rain during the fall, including a record-breaking 7.83 inches in Santa Rosa on Oct. 24, the city has seen just 2.15 inches of rain since Jan. 1, with nearly half of it on March 28, according to the National Weather Service.

The 21-acre Alpine fire that broke out March 1 in a remote area above Alpine Terrace in Monte Rio is an indicator of the how dry dead forest fuels are in west county, Nicholls said.

Firefighters remained at the fire scene for two weeks to make sure the blaze was extinguished, he said.

The county is now at a “moderate risk” of wildfires, Nicholls said.

Rain on Monday would be welcome but won’t make much difference unless more precipitation is forthcoming, he said.

