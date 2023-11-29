Santa Rosa is the drunkest city in California, according to a report out this month by 24/7 Tempo.

The lifestyle and entertainment website named the Santa Rosa and Petaluma metro area as the drunkest region in California in its Nov. 6 article detailing the drunkest city is each state.

For its report, 24/7 Tempo says it reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who reported heavy or binge drinking in each state’s metropolitan areas as reported in the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, then singled out the city or metropolitan area with the highest rate.

Of Santa Rosa and Petaluma’s combined population of 482,650, the website says 23.2% of adults reported excessive drinking, compared to California’s average of 18.4%.

The report also says that 32.8% of countywide driving deaths involve alcohol, compared to the state’s average of 27.7%.

The report does not say why Santa Rosa and Petaluma adults reported a higher percentage of binge drinking, though both cities boast a mix of breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as beer and wine tasting events.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines binge drinking as five or more drinks for men or four or more drinks for women. The report says that the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas imbibe at above that rate.

For more information, go to 247tempo.com.