Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing rideshare driver

Authorities are looking for a Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing a rideshare driver who dropped him off in Windsor Saturday night.

Tristan Mathew Hardin, 19, frequently visits Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Windsor and should not be approached if seen, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim picked up the suspect about 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Yulupa and Hoen avenues in Santa Rosa.

He drove Hardin to the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor and, once there, the suspect attacked the victim from the back seat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was stabbed twice in the neck and once in an elbow before driving himself to a local hospital. He’s expected to survive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials didn’t specify what type of object was used in the stabbing or if a weapon was recovered and Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said no other details would be released.

Hardin fled following the attack, which investigators described as a “random act of violence.”

Hardin’s mother, Cloverdale resident Marcy Madson, said her son suffered a psychotic episode and had never been violent or hurt anyone before.

“We have been trying to get him help in case something like this happens,” she said.

Madson said loved ones have been looking for Hardin and that none of his friends know where he is. He has no phone or money and suffers symptoms that developed shortly after he turned 18.

She added her son was once arrested for underage drinking when he tried to use alcohol to quiet voices in his head.

His family has explained his conditions to doctors and investigators, Madson said, but they’ve been told nothing can be done unless he hurts himself or someone else.

“Now he’s hurt someone and they’re acting like he’s a monster,” Madson said.

Hardin is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build. He has green eyes and longer dark-brown hair with possibly shaved sides.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black surgical mask, dark pants and possibly a red plaid jacket.

Anyone who sees the suspect may alert the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi