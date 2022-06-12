Subscribe

Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of arson

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2022, 8:55PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Cal Fire officials arrested a Santa Rosa man Saturday on suspicion of setting a fire at a Chevron gas station in Napa County.

Darian Martin Preciado, 22, was facing one count of felony arson to an inhabitable structure and booked into the Napa County Jail, according to a news release Saturday evening.

The fire occurred Wednesday at the station near the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, an area between St. Helena and Pope Valley. Cal Fire and St. Helena Fire Department firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, keeping it contained to the structure involved.

Following an investigation, Preciado was identified as a suspect.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

