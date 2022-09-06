Santa Rosa man dies in head-on Sonoma Valley crash

A man driving on Highway 12 in the Sonoma Valley died in a head-on crash Monday after another driver drifted onto the wrong side of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not released the man’s name. CHP officials described him as a 64-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

The crash happened at 2:34 p.m. just east of Nuns Canyon Road, between Glen Ellen and Kenwood.

A Sonoma man driving a Mercedes sedan drifted into oncoming traffic “for unknown reasons” and crashed into the Santa Rosa man, who was driving a Subaru Outback, according to a CHP news release.

The Subaru overturned. The driver was pronounced dead on site and his passenger was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries that were not life threatening, according to the CHP.

The man driving the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Highway 12 was closed for about three hours Monday afternoon between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road while authorities investigated the crash.

CHP officials asked that anyone with information about the crash call them at 707-588-1400.

