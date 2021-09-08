Santa Rosa man on ballot in recall election for governor

Denis Lucey was living in an unpermitted one-car garage in 2003 when California Gov. Gray Davis was challenged, and eventually cast from office, in a recall election. Lucey had recently graduated to sleeping on an Army cot rather than a piece of cardboard on the floor. But that garage, with all his worldly possessions clustered around him, seemed no place for lofty aspirations.

Still, Lucey said a prayer: “God, if this ever happens again, I’m gonna have to run, because I know that’s what you would want.”

“So blame me for what happened to poor Gavin Newsom,” Lucey said with a hearty laugh recently while sitting in front of The Press Democrat offices on Mendocino Avenue, his blue eyes set against blue face mask, blue shirt and blue denim pants. “It was almost my excuse not to do something. But it came through, and I did that.”

What came through was another gubernatorial recall election in California; this time it’s Newsom, the first-term Democrat, who must defend his lopsided 2018 victory. And Lucey, 64, has fulfilled the promise to his higher power. The Santa Rosa resident’s name is one of 46 on the official ballots that must be cast by next Tuesday.

“I’m not saying anything bad about Gov. Newsom,” Lucey said, describing his pitch to fellow citizens when he gathered signatures for his ballot drive. “I’m just asking if you will help me participate in democracy.”

Lucey is a nonpartisan candidate who describes himself as a classic swing voter. He voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

“I disagree with his politics,” Lucey said, “but as an individual, I felt he had more character.”

His quest is no small undertaking for a man of modest means. Lucey is a substitute teacher for Santa Rosa City Schools, currently in the middle of a one-month contract in the ArtQuest program at Santa Rosa High School. It’s a job that pays $180 a day and offers no benefits, though he’s on much firmer ground now than he was during the six years he spent sleeping in that garage, a period he describes as being on the edge of homelessness.

“Where are you gonna find a UC Berkeley business school graduate that was homeless for six years?” Lucey asked.

He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

The steps Lucey has taken to engage in this recall cast a light on what the process is like for average citizens who don’t have the war chest of, say, right-wing radio host Larry Elder, whom the website Celebrity Net Worth values at $16 million. Lucey does not own a house, or even a car. He bikes or takes public transportation around town.

He launched his campaign with a visit to the Sonoma County elections office, where he picked up paperwork and — fun fact for the uninitiated — recited the oath of office he would take should he win the election. Next, Lucey had to collect signatures. He could have waived the $4,194.94 filing fee (set at 2% of the governor’s first-year salary) by getting 7,000 people to sign his petition. He felt he had no chance of that, so he paid the fee.

Lucey still had to get 65 valid signatures, though. Not particularly well connected in the community, he went to Howarth Park and walked up and down surrounding streets, stopping random strangers. About 25%, he found, were openly hostile to the recall election and refused to engage. But he eventually got his autographs.

Lucey also had to provide the state five years’ worth of tax returns. (He made no money those first two years, and didn’t file, he said.) He bought a smartphone specifically to satisfy the requirements of Ballotpedia, the popular, nonprofit “online political encyclopedia.”

Meanwhile, his statement for the California voters guide cost him $25 a word. All told, Lucey said, he spent a little under $6,000 on this dream, though he hasn’t printed a single campaign sign or bumper sticker. He solicited no donations, and a database compiled by the California secretary of state lists no contributions to Lucey’s campaign.

This effort was forged largely in pursuit of a single cause. Lucey is pushing for 50/50 custody settlements for all competent parents, a policy that, as the statement he submitted to election sites reads, “teaches a child about fairness, respect and equality.”

Asked what defines a “competent” parent, Lucey offers, as an example, qualifying to work in the public school system.

His statement goes on to recount the time he was working as a substitute kindergarten teacher and noticed a little girl sobbing. When Lucey asked what was wrong, he wrote that she replied, “I love my mommy, I love my daddy, why can’t I love them equally, by living half the time with each?”