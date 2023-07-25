Santa Rosa and Petaluma are among the most educated cities in the United States, according to a study by financial website WalletHub.

The website ranked the Santa Rosa-Petaluma region 37th out of the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

The ranking’s top five consisted of Ann Arbor, Michigan; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara; Washington D.C.; San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley and Madison, Wisconsin.

WalletHub gave each area a score based on 11 different factors, including the quality of the public school system and the gender education gap.

They also gave the areas separate ranking based on “educational attainment” and “quality of education and attainment gap,” which they assessed based on various factors.

The “educational attainment” was calculated on four different variables all associated with the share of adults with high school, associates, bachelor’s and graduate degrees. The “quality of education and attainment gap” was calculated based on the size and quality of the school system, as well as gender and racial education gaps, among other factors.

Santa Rosa-Petaluma was given a score of 62.02. It was 40th in educational attainment and 49th in quality of education and attainment gap.

Ann Arbor got the highest score with 94.7. The Michigan city was first in both education and attainment metrics.

Only three California regions ranked higher than Santa Rosa-Petaluma, San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara (2), San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley (4) and San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad (23).

Twelve other areas in the Golden State ranked below Santa Rosa-Petaluma: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom (47), Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (68), Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura (84), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (94), Vallejo (121), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (136), Fresno (140), Salinas (141), Stockton (145), Modesto (146), Bakersfield (147) and Visalia (150).

