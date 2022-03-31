Santa Rosa police arrest more suspects in 2021 armed bank robbery

A Rohnert Park woman played a role in a Santa Rosa bank robbery and was among the four workers whom two armed men restrained with zip ties in November, police say.

Gilary Morales-Sanchez, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery and being an accessory to a crime, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Her arrest, which was in the 600 block of Enterprise Drive in Rohnert Park, is related to the Nov. 10 theft at Westamerica Bank, 2498 Guerneville Road.

“We believe she worked at the bank and it was an inside job, essentially,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

He said Morales-Sanchez no longer works at the bank, but he didn’t know when or why she left her job.

She was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Thursday shortly after investigators arrested another suspect: Brandon Celis-Sanchez, 22, of Rohnert Park.

He was arrested in the 2300 block of Northpoint Parkway in Santa Rosa on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and possessing brass knuckles. Investigators recovered an undisclosed amount of money at his Rohnert Park home, Matthies said.

Both are in custody at the Sonoma County jail. Celis-Sanchez is in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail and Morales-Sanchez’s bail is set at $50,000, according to jail records.

They are among four arrests in the case and police aren’t looking for any other suspects, Matthies said.

The robbery occurred about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Westamerica Bank, 2498 Guerneville Road.

Two masked thieves fled the bank in a Honda Accord with an unspecified amount of money, according to police. None of the employees was injured, and no customers were inside the bank during the theft.

Investigators say one of the robbers was identified as Jeferson Eduardo Ruiz-Montiel, 21, and the car was registered to his 29-year-old sister, Estefani Ruiz-Montiel.

The siblings, both residents of Santa Rosa, were arrested Feb. 3 after investigators interviewed them at the Police Department.

That same day, detectives searched their home on Wright Street and found evidence of the robbery, including a handgun, a fake handgun and zip ties, according to police.

Ruiz-Montiel has been charged with one count each of robbery and kidnapping and three counts of false imprisonment with violence, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

His sister is charged with one count of being an accessory to a crime.

The brother is in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, but court records show Estefani Ruiz-Montiel was released after posting bail in February.

Both have court hearings scheduled for April 18.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.