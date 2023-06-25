In the wake of a second gang-related shooting in as many weeks that resulted in the hospitalization of a teenager this weekend, Santa Rosa police Chief John Cregan said Sunday that he is prepared to reestablish his department’s Gang Crimes Team.

“It's important to understand that a Gang Crimes Team is not all about enforcement or making arrests,” he said. “The Gang Crimes Team plays a key part in prevention and early intervention.”

He is inviting residents to attend “an in-person meeting” held by the city of Santa Rosa’s Violence Prevention Partnership, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Roseland University Prep, 1931 Biwana Drive in Santa Rosa.

The city is seeking community input about the increase in violent crime.

This most recent shooting occurred Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way on Santa Rosa’s southwest side.

Police officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire arrived to find a 15-year-old boy lying in the roadway near Arrowhead Drive, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

The boy, who was shot multiple times, remained hospitalized Sunday evening in critical condition. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a gang-related fight.

Medical personnel performed CPR on the teenager and revived him before he was rushed to an area hospital.

The other people involved in Saturday’s shooting fled, witnesses told police.

Several shell casings were found in the area. No other injuries were reported.

According to a preliminary review, detectives believe that an argument occurred between two small groups of gang members. A fight ensued, which escalated when at least two people — possibly one from each group — started shooting, Mahurin said.

A few of the shots struck the teenager, who was in one of the groups.

Police are still working to identify how many people were involved in the argument, how many fired gunshots and just how much each person is involved in gang activity, officials said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are also investigating whether Saturday’s incident is connected to the June 16 drive-by shooting in which another 15-year-old boy was killed, Mahurin said.

Cregan said that while that incident was a “wake-up call,” this second shooting should be a “moment of reckoning” for dealing with gun and gang violence in the city.

“I'm hoping it's a catalyst” he said. “We need community members to come together, our school officials to come together, community-based organizations work with our Santa Rosa Violence Prevention Partnership and we have to all come to the table and be able to strategize and work together to overcome this.”

He added that during the past few years, more young people in the city have become involved in street gangs and “senseless acts of violence,” such as the two teenagers, who were part of a trio, that were arrested in connection with the June 16 killing.

“That's something that's really troubling for me as the chief of police,” Cregan said of one of the suspects, who is 14 years old, “and I want to start examining how is this happening.”

A Santa Rosa resident who lives in the neighborhood where the Saturday shooting took place said they have seen an uptick in kids throwing up gang signs and fighting each other on their street. The neighbor wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The neighbor said they do not allow their three boys to walk in the neighborhood. All three kids attend school in Rohnert Park because the parent saw the increase in potential gang activity where they live.

They said Saturday’s shooting has convinced them it’s time to move from the home they have been in for 16 years.

“It doesn’t feel as safe as it did a year ago, two years go,” they said.

The presence of illegal firearms have also reached “alarming” levels, with police seizing five in the past week, Cregan said.

After City Council approved more funds last week to beef up policing staffing, Cregan said he he wanted the Gang Crimes Team back

The department lost the team in 2019 due to staffing issues.

This new unit will be made up of four detectives ― one moved from the Violent Crimes unit and three hired into the open positions ― and one sergeant, the latter of which will be funded by Measure H, the Sonoma County public safety tax, Cregan said.

The sergeant will be someone promoted internally.

Cregan said he now has the opportunity to reconfigure the team because the department is no longer facing a staffing shortage.

By July, he expects the department will have a surplus of six new hires ― done in anticipation of seven soon-to-be retirees ― based on five trainees entering the police academy in July and receiving job applications from six officers in other departments.

He said he hoped to not only target gang activity through arrests but to bring back certain community-based programs ― such as Padres Unidos, in which officers work with parents to address their kids’ potential gang affiliation ― and work more with Santa Rosa Violence Prevention Partnership to address root problems before kids get involved.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line at srcity.org/CrimeTips or by contacting violent crimes investigations detectives at 707-543-3595.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.