Santa Rosa police seek man suspected of decapitating relative, fleeing with severed head

The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man suspected of decapitating his female relative in west Santa Rosa and leaving the home with her severed head Thursday.

Police suspect Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, of Santa Rosa, of killing his relative, a woman who a department spokesperson said was in her sixties. The home was in the 2500 block of Pomo Trail, a neighborhood just west of the Coddingtown Shopping Center.

Police described Aroyo-Lopez as a Hispanic adult male around 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve, hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants and white shoes. Aroyo-Lopez has a large tattoo of “420,” with a marijuana leaf on the left side of his head.

Police believe Aroyo-Lopez left the residence and walked south on Iroquois Street. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release. Police said people should not approach him if he is seen and should call the police.

Detectives “strongly believe he left the residence with the head in his possession,” spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens told The Press Democrat on Friday.

Seffens declined to disclose what led detectives to that belief, saying she wanted to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation. She also declined, for the moment, to give the dead woman’s precise age or relation to the suspect, other than to say the two were related.

The body was discovered by a person who went to the residence on unrelated business, Seffens said.

Aroyo-Lopez recently was released from state prison, where he served time on assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges for cases unrelated to Thursday’s victim, according to police.

The search for Aroyo-Lopez is large in scope, as police do not know where he was going or his means of travel, according to the news release. Police noted that the suspect has relatives in the San Joaquin Valley area, but there was no indication he was traveling there.

Santa Rosa police asked anyone with information about the crime contact the department at 707-543-3590 or through an online tip line at srcity.org/crimetips. A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is set at $2,500.

