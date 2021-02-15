Santa Rosa police seek suspect in shooting near Coddingtown

Santa Rosa police spent Monday searching for a suspect in a shooting near Coddingtown that left a man injured in what was one of two episodes of gunfire in the city during a six-hour time frame.

No one was seriously hurt in either incident, and they appear to be unrelated, though their occurrence so close together in time and space is rare.

The victim in the Coddingtown incident told police he was sitting at the Range Avenue bus stop south of Guerneville Road, near Whole Foods and JCPenney, when a man approached and tried to engage him in conversation, authorities said.

Moments later, the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the upper arm, then fled the scene.

The victim called 911 with his cellphone but quickly left the area to find safety while he waited for police, authorities said.

He managed to find his way to the Round Table Pizza on the north side of Guerneville Road and a couple of blocks away, and from there was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, emergency dispatchers said. His name and condition were not immediately available.

Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said it was unclear if the victim and the shooter were acquainted or whether there had been a dispute.

Mahurin said the victim, who is presently homeless, did not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his early to mid-40s, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing about 200 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black cargo pants and a red and black sports-style face mask.

In an earlier case, a 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested and jailed after an incident in which he is believed to have fired a gun into an occupied mobile home in south Santa Rosa, where a resident was injured by glass from a shattered mirror, police said.

Mahurin said Hector Juan Carlos Barragan was with several other people who went to the Squire Lane residence near Kawana Springs Road a short time before the 3:10 a.m. shooting, but he was not allowed in because he was intoxicated.

Barragan apparently became angry as a result, and about 30 minutes later, several shots were fired into the mobile home. It was not clear who the intended targets were, though it was believed it may have been the people he came with, who already had departed, Mahurin said

At least two gunshots found their way into a bathroom in the residence, where one shattered a mirror, sending shards of glass flying, Mahurin said. Some of the glass struck the face of the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening lacerations.

Police obtained a description of Barragan and the dark gray Dodge Charger he was driving.

They were searching for him when a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy pulled the car over on Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield a while later and found Barragan inside, Mahurin said.

Authorities did not find a gun with him, but because he was on probation, they searched his home, locating hundreds of Xanax pills, some cocaine, 9mm ammunition and a magazine, Mahurin said.

A 9mm casing also was found at the shooting scene.

Barragan was arrested for suspected assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, possession of controlled substances for sale, illegal possession of ammunition by a felon, violation of probation and several other offenses.

He remained in custody at the Sonoma County jail, with bail set at $32,000, and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In the shooting near Coddingtown, a $2,500 reward is being offered through the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about either case can provide it to investigators through SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

