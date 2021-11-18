Santa Rosa police: Teen girl’s abduction from gas station was a prank

Santa Rosa police on Thursday said the report of a teen girl’s abduction from a gas station on the west side of the city stemmed from a prank involving her boyfriend.

The 15-year-old Vallejo girl was reported missing by her family on Wednesday afternoon. She returned home Thursday morning, police said.

In a video posted to the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Twitter account, Lt. Dan Marincik said detectives who interviewed the girl on Thursday “learned this is not a case of child abduction, but rather a poorly planned, decided prank.”

Authorities are now looking for the boyfriend, whose name hasn’t been released. Nor was it immediately clear if he’s a suspect in any specific crime.

Update to yesterday’s reported child abduction. A press release with more info will be out later. pic.twitter.com/8hQG5vvHaC — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 18, 2021

Initially, Santa Rosa police said surveillance footage showed the teen had possibly been “taken against her will” from the ARCO station at Guerneville and Fulton roads about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, someone grabbed her from behind and put her inside a gray van. That person, investigators later determined, was an acquaintance and the van was driven by the girl’s boyfriend.

“The incident was a prank directed at Bambaloi and not meant to cause a public scare of an abduction,” police explained in a release.

A witness told authorities the girl was with her family when the incident occurred.

They did not contact authorities until they returned to Vallejo and officers traveled there to begin their investigation.

“Additionally, due to language, cultural barriers, and conflicting information received, the case became convoluted and complex, involving multiple counties across the state,” police said.

The girl’s disappearance prompted authorities to issue an Amber Alert early Thursday and she was believed to be in the Los Angeles area for unspecified reasons.

“Santa Rosa Police Detectives worked diligently throughout the night with multiple outside agencies across the state in an effort to locate (the girl) as quickly as possible based on how the information unfolded,” police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.