Santa Rosa school board endorses return of campus officers but timeline, next steps unclear
A five-member majority of the Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees late Wednesday endorsed bringing forward a pilot program to reintroduce police officers to campuses as hundreds of community members, including students, parents and district staff pressed for immediate action to curb school violence.
A launch timeline is unclear, however, as district officials say it will take more conversations with the city, and city officials said it could take up to six months for a campus officer program to roll out.
In the meantime, Superintendent Anna Trunnell hasn’t announced any immediate plans to keep officers — who were redeployed to high school campuses this week until the winter break — at schools through the academic year.
It’s unknown what a pilot program will look like or what campuses will be affected once school resource officers, or SROs, do return. The question of cost and who pays also is likely to be a contentious conversation between the district and city.
“Funding was something that was brought up — that’s no secret,” Trunnell said in an interview Thursday. “I believe that we have willing partners, and it's just a matter of working out a timeline and making sure that we're doing things in a very fiscally responsible way.”
Wednesday’s meeting, tense at times and bogged down by board confusion and crossfire late into the night, marked the most pivotal moment in an escalating public debate over safety at Santa Rosa’s public schools since a student was fatally stabbed at Montgomery High School in March. A series of campus lockdowns and school violence this academic year have underscored the concerns, the latest occurring at Herbert Slater Middle School Wednesday morning, where a 14-year-old student from a crosstown middle school trespassed onto campus with a knife, police said.
At the 6 p.m. start of the trustees’ meeting every seat in the City Council chambers was filled, with scores of audience members spilling out into the cold, dark courtyard, waiting for their chance to testify.
Some 80 speakers made various demands of the board to take quick action on school safety. Many asked for school resource officers to return full time, while some opposed the campus officers and instead asked that the district bolster restorative justice practices and other types of student assistance.
In the end, about 11:30 p.m., after hours of public comment and deliberation by the trustees, the board endorsed forming a pilot program to reintroduce school resource officers, reviving in some form a partnership with the Santa Rosa Police Department that was suspended and ultimately ended in late 2020 amid a nationwide, pandemic-era reckoning over policing.
Some of the same members who made that decision three years ago formed the majority who backed new Trustee Jeremy De La Torre’s motion Thursday to return officers to city schools. They included trustees Ed Sheffield and Stephanie Manieri, joined by Ever Flores, who was elected in 2020, and Roxanne McNally, who was elected in 2022. De La Torre was appointed this year to fill a board vacancy.
“I want to say that I heard all of you tonight,” Flores said. “I took copious notes of what you've gone through, the trauma that we have gone through as a community.”
The two who remained in opposition were Omar Medina, who earlier in the evening was appointed board president, and Alegría De La Cruz. They have staunchly opposed reintroducing campus officers, citing concerns over police racial bias among other issues.
“This is not a solution that works, having cops in schools,” De La Cruz said.
Melissa Stewart, an organizer of the parent-led advocacy group Safe Campus Alliance, which has ramped up its public campaign for greater school safety measures, was guarded about acknowledging any step forward by the district Wednesday.
The late-night vote, one of two cast by the board before midnight, came amid a cloud of dueling motions and legal questions raised about the trustees’ action, confounding the audience and even the district’s chief administrator, Trunnell.
“Moving forward, what are we agreeing on? What can we implement immediately and not have another committee?” Stewart said in an interview Thursday. “We need to see some real concrete things put in as soon as possible for these teachers and the students.”
Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said it would likely take about six months to find funding and select officers for any campus team and ramp up the program to launch at the start of the 2024-25 school year.
Cregan has publicly pushed for the return of school officers, and was joined last week by his boss, City Manager Maraskeshia Smith, who sent Trunnell a letter urging district action on that front and others to improve safety issues. Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers also chimed at that time, saying ongoing work by a district-city study committee was not the way forward and voicing her support for campus officers.
