Here is how the seven trustees for Santa Rosa City Schools have staked out their positions on school resource officers, or SROs, and other safety measures in response to campus violence. Four members are up for election in 2024: Jeremy De La Torre, Ed Sheffield, Alegría De La Cruz and Ever Flores.

Omar Medina: In a November interview with The Press Democrat, Medina said he was open to a school resource officer program with serious modifications, but that he also had major concerns about the impact campus officers may have on students of color. At the time, he had not come to a final decision.

“I don’t want our schools to be like prisons,” he said.

He voted Wednesday against the pilot program to restore campus officers.

Ever Flores: “There’s no doubt that increased adult supervision on school sites makes our schools safer,” Flores said in a written statement last month, pointing to the increase in adult supervision positions dedicated to school safety.

“As we hear from stakeholders and review real-world outcomes from other districts, the usage of school resource officers is just one of the tools we’re looking at to make Santa Rosa City Schools safe for our entire community,” he said.

He voted in favor of restoring campus officers.

Alegría De La Cruz: She has staunchly opposed the return of SRO’s since voting to suspend the program in 2020, and did so again in her vote Wednesday night. She has instead asked that the board bolster restorative practices and focus on the at-risk youth who act out.

“This is not a solution that works, having cops in schools,” she said at the meeting.

Roxanne McNally: McNally has remained mostly silent on her personal stance of bringing back SROs. At Wednesday night’s meeting, she spoke out for the first time.

She recognized her identity as a white woman on a board where the majority are people of color.

“The SRO programs that I’ve read about do not include the modifications we’ve seen presented,” McNally said. “We don't have data on the impact of SROs in our community but if we were to revisit a program, we could collect it. So I’m open to this idea. I’m open to exploring it — with the modifications.”

She voted in favor or returning officers to schools.

Ed Sheffield: He has often cited a survey from 2020 that showed 8% of students had a negative experience of the district’s school resource program when it was active. He referred to the 8% — what equates to roughly 800 students — as crucial to the conversation, to hear and consider their concerns.

He voted in favor of the pilot program Wednesday night but noted it cannot go forward the way it had been before the program’s suspension in 2020.

Stephanie Manieri: She has pointed to the district and city’s joint committee on school safety, and its exploration of campus officer programs when asked for her stance on whether cops ought to be reinstated

At Wednesday’s meeting, she voted in favor of a pilot program but listed modifications to be considered to the program including bias training, including a public facing dashboard for officer accountability and using the support of SCOE to inform best practices.

Jeremy De La Torre: He introduced the motion Wednesday to reinstate campus officers through a pilot program. He said he was still concerned about the implications for communities of color.

"Putting an SRO on campus is not going to guarantee that something bad does not happen,” he told The Press Democrat last month. “I always saw the greatest strength of an SRO program is building community with the students and the staff and the community as a whole and building positive relationships. I always thought that was a good thing for the SROs. If there's a version of that can come back, I think it would be great.”