A man accused of involvement in a gang-related attack earlier this month at a Santa Rosa middle school that forced students to shelter in place was released Tuesday pending further investigation, officials said.

Petaluma resident Ramiro Maldonado was released following a brief court appearance Tuesday before Judge Troye Shaffer in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

Investigators with the Santa Rosa Police Department are continuing to review the Sept. 1 incident at Herbert Slater Middle School.

The case will be revisited in court Oct. 2 for potential filing of charges, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Maldonado, 20, was one of two suspects arrested in the incident that involved a group of people who police said attacked a middle school student on campus.

As a result of the incident, the rest of the campus was locked down and students were kept in their classrooms until authorities determined the threat had been alleviated.

Investigators said the victim was a 13-year-old boy.

On Sept. 5, school officials found a video of four people, including two Montgomery High School students, brandishing handguns and threatening to shoot the boy.

One of them, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested that day on suspicion of making threats.

Police added that his 16-year-old brother was also arrested — on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon — though neither he nor the weapon were linked to the fight at the middle school.

Maldonado was also identified as a suspect. He was arrested Saturday on suspicion of misdemeanor fighting in a public place and felony participation in a criminal street gang, officials said.

