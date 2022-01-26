Santa Rosa school lockdown result of suspected hoax, police say

Santa Rosa Police officials said they suspect a hoax is behind a series of calls Wednesday about a person armed with a gun that forced an elementary school to twice go into lockdown.

Hidden Valley Elementary School officials got three calls about an armed person near the northeast Santa Rosa campus. Santa Rosa police searched the area after each call but did not find any suspects, officials said in an alert issued Wednesday afternoon.

“After a subsequent investigation the reports of a subject with a gun were determined to be a hoax,” police said.

Beth Berk, spokeswoman for Santa Rosa City Schools, said poliw told Principal Brad Coscarelli “they did not believe there was an actual person with a gun near the school.”

The first call came in about 11 a.m. and forced a lockdown that lasted about 30 minutes, Coscarelli said in a message to parents.

“We immediately went into our lockdown procedures,” Coscarelli added. “We had police on campus within minutes.”

Police determined “we were all safe and were able to clear from lockdown,” the principal said.

Shortly after that, a second and a third call came from the same unknown person, school officials said.

Police again checked the campus and the school was locked down a second time.

By 1 p.m., that closure was lifted and parents began picking up their children.

Several parents said they received notifications from the school and their children were fine.

Reo Mitchell, a 9-year-old fourth grader, said students were sent to classrooms during the lockdowns.

“Everyone was scared and had no idea what was going on. Then it was over,” he said.

His mother, Nicole Mitchell, said the situation was handled well and staff was “amazing.”

There will be no school on Thursday.

Coscarelli urged parents to speak to their children about the incidents to help them understand what happened.