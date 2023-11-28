Scattered showers will fade in and out of the North Bay throughout the weekend, weather forecasters said.

The coastal mountain ranges could see as much as 3/4 of an inch of rainfall overnight into Wednesday as a weak upper-level low-pressure system moves into the region, shifting the weather pattern, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Here's an update on rainfall totals expected from the showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Generally light rain is expected, with no flooding concerns. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LTEP7jagXM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 28, 2023

North Bay valleys, such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, could see about 1/5 to 1/2 of an inch of rain and eastern portions of Napa County will get up to 1/4 of an inch.

There is a possibility for lightning overnight, too, especially off the Sonoma County coast.

“It’s a really low chance but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a strike or two,” Behringer said, adding that he meant over the water.

Clouds will likely disperse around noon Wednesday and return Thursday, occasionally dropping little sprinkles into the weekend.

On Thursday, wind speeds will also pick up to 20 mph gusts in the inland valleys and about 25 mph near the coast, Behringer said.

“It kind of just seems like a pleasant pattern to me,” he said.

The unsettled weather model will also help to lift overnight temperatures from the frost-advisory-triggering lows, which dropped to a record-setting 29 degrees Sunday and Monday in Santa Rosa at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Overnight lows will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows could drop again Friday morning to the mid- to upper-30s.

Starting earlier next week, meteorologists expect the region to dry up and temperatures to return to normal seasonal averages of highs in the low-60s.

