Scenes from a community meeting in Petaluma Fire Department’s Station 1

Elected officials regularly hold public meetings so that members of the community can learn about current issues, voice their concerns, or ask questions.

Such a meeting was held last week on Thursday, April 13 in an unusual venue: the Petaluma Fire Department’s Station1 on D Street.

As these photos by local photographer Jim Johnson show, the event was well-attended and hosted by state Sen. Mike McGuire along with two local elected officials, Supervisor David Rabbitt and Mayor Kevin McDonnell. Petaluma fire Chief Jeff Schach also spoke during the meeting.