Scenes from the weekend storm in Petaluma

Have storm photos you’d like to share? Send them to don.frances@arguscourier.com and we’ll add them to this story.

With no injuries or major damage reported, Petaluma residents appear to have missed the worst of the atmospheric river that swept through the North Bay over the weekend.

But the storm created plenty of dramatic moments, as when falling rain raised the Petaluma River to inordinately high levels.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lbsd8wCd6Wo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Combined with high tides, the water level rose to just a few feet below the Washington and D Street bridges – but not so high that the river overtopped its banks.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s_Gw_wJlx_o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Elsewhere in the city, trees toppled by strong winds fell in some cases onto power lines, leaving thousands of residents in the dark. A few hundred PG&E customers in the city were still without power Monday morning, according to mapped data provided by the utility.

On downtown Petaluma’s Keokuk Street, a large palm tree fell directly onto nearby power lines, but remained leaning there precariously as the lines did not snap. Not far away at Oak Hill Park, one of the park’s many old oak trees cracked and fell with what must have been a powerful noise.

Other parts of Sonoma County saw more severe damage, after several inches of rain fell over the weekend. Interior areas received up to 3 1/2 inches of rain on Sunday alone, and more than 5 1/2 inches fell in northwestern parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

The saturated grounds combined with brutal winds – gusts of 60 to 80 mph were reported – in Sonoma County, resulting in dozens of trees toppling onto houses, cars and power lines countywide.

In or near Petaluma, a few temporary road closures were caused by fallen trees or flooding, but only three major closures remained listed Monday on Sonoma County’s road closures page at socoemergency.com: at Valley Ford Road, the 1800 block of Eastman Lane, and the 1000 block of Middle Two Rock Road.

Stony Point Road north of Rainsville Road was also closed due to flooding Sunday, Petaluma police said, but was reopened by Monday morning.

“City officials continue to monitor the weather and local streams,” Petaluma police announced Sunday. “Public works, fire and police personnel are prepared to respond to road closures, blocked storm drains and storm related debris falling on the streets and sidewalks if needed. Please drive slowly if you see public safety personnel performing traffic control or clearing storm debris.”

Police added that drivers should not cross road closure signs, and that “If drivers encounter standing water on the roadway they are advised not to attempt to drive through the water as many times the standing water is much deeper than it appears.”

Power outages and road closures led to several rural school closures around the county on Monday, including Dunham Elementary School on Roblar Road and Two Rock Union School on Spring Hill Road.

Up to date flooding information, including where to find sandbags, is available at the city of Petaluma’s “Flood Alert Info” page at cityofpetaluma.org/flood-alert-info.