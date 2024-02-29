America was in a more hopeful place in the 1950s — a period marked by prosperity and growth.

The nation had endured Prohibition and the Great Depression, sandwiched between the two World Wars, during the first half of the century. By the ’50s, America’s economy and suburban life were booming, aided by expanded industries, a rise in employment and new advances in technology, including the country’s first forays into space travel.

Education and arts boom

Sonoma County witnessed its own period of expansion after WWII, followed by a record number of new school openings in the county’s history — 48 during the 1950s, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. Just two years after the landmark civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled segregation of public schools was unconstitutional, the county established its own Board of Education in 1956 with 60 individuals on staff.

One of the first new schools of the decade was Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma, named for retired Sonoma school principal Jesse F. Prestwood and dedicated Sept. 25, 1950, according to the next day’s Press Democrat. Pine Crest Elementary School in Sebastopol opened in January 1951 to address overcrowding at Sebastopol Elementary (renamed Park Side Elementary) — only to close in 2010 due to declining enrollment.

Some of the Santa Rosa schools opened during this decade, according to articles in The Press Democrat, included Bellevue Union Elementary (now Bellevue Elementary) in 1953; Kawana Elementary (now Kawana Springs Elementary) in 1954; Herbert Slater Junior High School (now Herbert Slater Middle School) in 1954; and Spring Creek School (now Spring Lake Middle School) in 1958.

According to a March 9, 1958, Press Democrat article, groundbreaking ceremonies for Spring Creek School were held that year on Luther Burbank’s birthday, March 7, the same day as the dedication of the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, which was officially organized in 1954. Santa Rosa’s famed Rose Parade, which began in 1894 and went on hiatus during the World Wars, was revived in 1950 by the local Junior Chamber of Commerce and renamed Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival.

More institutions and a menacing disaster

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital opened to the public on New Years Day in 1950, and the first baby born in the hospital, to a Mr. and Mrs. Fred Callori, was also the first born in Santa Rosa in 1950, according to the Jan. 3, 1950, Press Democrat. Sonoma Valley Hospital (a successor to Sonoma’s Burndale and Bartholomew hospitals) and Petaluma’s Hillcrest Hospital (now Hillcrest Post Acute) were both completed and opened in January of 1957.

Threatening much of the county’s new developments was a devastating flood during Christmas week in 1955. In a Dec. 23, 1955, Press Democrat article, Paul L. Nichols, chief engineer of Sonoma County Flood Control and Water Conservation (now Sonoma Water), called it a “100-year flood” — the sort of disastrous flood you see maybe once in a lifetime. By this point, the flood already submerged 30,000 acres in the Russian River basin alone and reached a flood stage of over 47 feet.

The American Red Cross and a locally established Neighbor’s Flood Fund helped support flood victims and provide Christmas dinners and gifts for children displaced by the floods. However, thousands became homeless and damage estimates for the flooded, storm-battered West Coast surpassed $150 million, according to a Dec. 30, 1955, Press Democrat article.

Check out the gallery above for more happenings in 1950s Sonoma County.