Firefighters battling Fremont fire near Schellville

The Freemont fire began shortly after 2 p.m. southeast of Sonoma near Napa Road and Fremont Drive where winds fueled the flames to consume more than 40 acres of vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

Sonoma Valley Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene, originally called in on a half-acre blaze. The fire engine crew was busy on a medical call when they were called away to respond to the blaze.

The fire was burning up the side of a hill that marks the boundary between Sonoma and Napa counties when firefighters arrived to the scene near 2:30 p.m.

Local construction crew workers began using equipment to pour dirt on flaming patches of grass and vegetation in an attempt to douse the flames.

Multiple fire department units responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, Napa County Fire Department and Schell-Vista Fire Protection District. Anti-fire aircraft were also deployed to assist putting out the fire.

No evacuation orders or road closures were called and there were no reports of threatened structures. Firefighters at the scene could not provide an estimate for when the fire would be contained.

A Press Democrat photographer near the scene said the smoke was visible from several miles to the west.

Footage from the scene showed white smoke coming from an open field with dry vegetation, but it did not appear there were many buildings in the area, according to reporters at the scene. Cal Fire officials have advised the public to use caution if traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.