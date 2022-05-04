School districts face school principal changes

It might be difficult to tell the principals without a scorecard when the 2022-23 school year opens next fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Petaluma-area schools not only in the number of students, teachers and administrators directly impacted by their health, but in many changes in the classroom. School administrators have also been affected by many unprecedented challenges.

As of now, there will be five new principals in the Petaluma City Schools District next school year, two in the Old Adobe Unified School District and one in the two-school Waugh District.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said what is happening is not unique to Petaluma schools.

“It is happening across the nation, and our teachers and administrators are not immune to it,” he explained.

“Our administrators and office staff were on the front lines, working with families on CIOVID protocols and trying to support teachers and staff through transitioning to distance learning then hybrid learning and back to in-person instruction.

“In short, the pandemic took a toll on our district and our community on many levels. Like many of the surrounding districts in Sonoma and throughout the state, Petaluma City Schools is experiencing some shifts in our leadership team.”

For Petaluma, schools that means new principals at both mainstream junior high schools.

Justin Mori will move from Petaluma High School to Kenilworth to replace Karia Conroy who has been serving as interim principal. Mori has extensive experience at the intermediate school level, teaching at that level in Novato for six years and as principal of San Jose Intermediate School in Novato.

He was also principal at Sonoma Valley High School before coming to Petaluma in 2019 and successfully steering the local school through through the transition to distance learning, hybrid and back to in-person learning.

Mori’s move opens up the principal’s job at Petaluma High and Harris said he is certain a qualified administrator can be found.

“The Petaluma High position is wide open, but I am confident we will find the right person to fill the position,” he said. “There are some good candidates out there.”

Meanwhile, the district is also looking for a new principal for Petaluma Junior High School after Kelly Kriss requested that she be reassigned to the classroom.

McDowell school will need a new principal after Samuel Martinez resigned from the Petaluma City School District.

Amy Fadeji, who has been Penngrove Elementary School principal since 2012, is moving into the school district administrative office to become communications director.

“In her 10 years at Penngrove she has made it a very special place for students and family,” said Harris. “She will use her communication skills to make sure the individual schools align their vision with the district vision.”

She will also produce media, news releases, and reports to inform the community and highlight the teaching and learning in the district.

Veteran administrator Catina Haugen will move from Valley Vista to take over the principal’s position at Meadow School in the Waugh Elementary School District, leaving the job at Valley Vista open.

The search is on to fill the leadership positions at two of the five schools in the Old Adobe Union School District with principals needed for Old Adobe Charter School and Loma Vista Immersion Academy.

The Old Adobe District is also seeking a district superintendent following the exit of Sonjhia Lowery in January.