Council votes to fix up pathways, playgrounds and more at three Petaluma parks

The pathways and other features of three well-used city parks located next to elementary schools – McDowell, La Tercera and McNear – are set to be reconstructed and repaired following a recent City Council vote.

In the 7-0 vote at its Jan. 8 meeting, the council awarded a $225,900 contract to Schaefer Engineering, Inc. for the fix-up work, which is scheduled to begin this spring. All three parks will see improvements to their playgrounds as well.

Additionally, new seating for group gatherings and multi-use lawn areas will be developed at La Tercera and McDowell parks, a new public restroom at McNear park, and a new community garden at La Tercera park.

Site inspections at the three parks, adjacent to elementary schools with the same names, found “significant areas at each location with crumbled (concrete) and root intrusion,” according to a staff report. If left unchecked, the report said, the conditions could cause “a problematic surface for mobility, uneven and cracked surfaces and hazards in the form of soils and sand debris on the pathway.”

Funding for the repairs comes from 2018’s Measure M, which added an eighth-cent sales tax to support local parks for 10 years. The three parks were identified as part of a city-wide outreach effort initiated in 2019 to prioritize improvements and investments to its walking paths, bike trails and park connections and access to such areas.

The pathway improvements follow other park and multi-use path projects that have been underway since 2020, including pathway restoration at Prince Park, Shollenberger Park trails, and reconstruction of two deteriorating pathways in Westridge Park, according to the staff report.

